Billy Holland to retire from rugby at end of the season

Munster veteran Billy Holland has announced he is set to retire from professional rugby at the end of the season.

The second row, who became his province’s second most-capped player in his 241st appearance last weekend in the PRO14 win at Cardiff Blues, made the announcement on Monday when the 35-year-old spoke of his satisfaction at leaving the professional game behind on his own terms.

“I have always been determined to finish my career whilst still playing well and adding value to the jersey each time I get to put it on,” Holland said in a statement on the Munster Rugby website.

“To be in a position to call time on such a fantastic experience, on my own terms, is one I am extremely grateful for. I believe the time is right for me, my family and for Munster Rugby to hang up my boots.

“I don’t want to reflect too much on the incredible journey just yet, as right now my focus is on performing to the best of my ability every time I’m handed that cherished red shirt. I am excited to help Munster continue to move forward and achieve our potential for the rest of the season.”

Holland was capped once at Test level for Ireland having played against Canada at Aviva Stadium in October 2016 and he also played for Emerging Ireland in 2014 and 15.

The Corkman made his Munster debut against Scarlets in September 2007 while still an academy player having progressed via Christain Brothers College, Cork Constitution, and UCC. He had joined the academy in 2005 and would win Munster’s Academy Player of the Year award in 2008 before being promoted to the senior squad.

Munster's Billy Holland after beating Leinster in 2018. Picture: INPHO/Dan Sheridan

Always a valued member of the Munster squad by team-mates and coaches alike, Holland captained Munster A to British and Irish Cup success in 2012 and was twice nominated by his peers for Munster Rugby Men’s Player of the Year award in 2014-15 and 2015-16.

Head coach Johann van Graan paid tribute.

“I only just said it recently, Billy will go down as a Munster legend in the history of the club, and rightly so,” van Graan said.

“We all know the incredible character he is and how hard he works behind the scenes, always getting the job done. He has given his all to the jersey and all I can do is thank him for his service and commitment to Munster Rugby.

“We won’t dwell on it too much now, as ever the professional, Billy still has a job to do, helping to lead an ambitious group at this time.”

Munster can secure a place in the PRO14 final on Friday night when they play Conference B rivals Connacht at Thomond Park.