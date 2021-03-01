Craig Casey available for Munster this weekend

Ireland head coach Andy Farrell on Monday named a 23-man training squad for a two-day camp at the end of this week, making a further 13 wider squad members available for their provinces ahead of a crucial weekend of Guinness PRO14 derbies.

The four players injured during the 48-10 Guinness Six Nations win over Italy in Rome at the weekend are part of the retained squad with Jordan Larmour (hip flexor), Tadgh Furlong (ankle), Dave Kilcoyne (Head Injury Assessment) and Ronan Kelleher (ankle) set to continue their recovery under the supervision of the national medical team. The quartet will be further assessed later in the week.