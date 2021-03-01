Andy Farrell hails influence of 'world-class' Johnny Sexton

'His performance was excellent but it’s more than that,' Andy Farrell said of Ireland captain Johnny Sexton
Ireland's Johnny Sexton takes a kick during the Six Nations clash with Italy. The captain was flawless off the tee in the facile win. Picture: INPHO/Tommy Dickson

Mon, 01 Mar, 2021 - 06:30
Simon Lewis

Andy Farrell praised the influence of captain Johnny Sexton on his team’s performance as Ireland returned to winning ways in the 2021 Guinness Six Nations.

Sexton, 35, led his side to a first victory in this year’s championship on his return from a one-match absence due to concussion and in his 97th Ireland Test kicked 18 points in Ireland’s 48-10 bonus-point defeat of Italy at Stadio Olimpico on Saturday in Rome.

It was a perfect record off the tee from six conversion and two penalty attempts but it was Sexton’s impact off the field in the pre-match preparation that also greatly impressed his head coach as Ireland rebounded from opening defeats in Wales and at home to France.

“His performance was excellent but it’s more than that,” Farrell said of Sexton.

“The lessons that can be learnt from Johnny, from the experience, is how you make people feel, how you approach a week, now you attack a weekend, the game itself, when there’s a little bit of pressure that’s on you as well and how you make people feel and how you make the group feel confident, and it’s everyone’s job to step up to the plate.

“But Johnny has been world-class at that for most of his life and most of his career and that’s why he is where he’s at.

“He’s led outstandingly well and he’s made the group feel really good about themselves this week. He’s also influenced others to step up to that plate and they’re growing. The leadership group is growing but the individuals within the group are learning that lesson as well.”

With a rest weekend ahead in the Six Nations, Ireland will not be back in action until a week on Sunday when they travel to Edinburgh to face Scotland at Murrayfield on March 14. Farrell said he would be keeping a close eye on proceedings in the Guinness PRO14 this weekend when a significant round of fixtures sees Munster host Connacht at Thomond Park on Friday night and Leinster visit Ulster on Saturday and with Ireland places potentially up for grabs.

“There’s a couple of lads that have got a chance to play this weekend at their provinces, some interprovincial games next weekend as well and yet to decide who will go back but we’ll decide that sooner rather than later.

“We’ll look at them again but there’s a nice flow to the next couple of weeks really because the Scotland game after the interprovincials, I think they’re a Friday and a Saturday fixture and our game is on a Sunday so some guys are able to get a bit more game time.”

Donal Lenihan: Every debate finds its way back to the future of Ireland's No. 10

La Rochelle suffer first home defeat in two years as Toulouse leapfrog into top spot
Wales keep Grand Slam bid on track as indiscipline costs England
Andy Farrell: Ireland earned the right to score tries against Italy
Leinster v Glasgow Warriors - Guinness PRO14

Scott Penny scores two tries as Leinster seal another bonus-point win

