La Rochelle suffer first home defeat in two years as Toulouse leapfrog into top spot

Ronan O'Gara's side let an eight-point lead slip as Yoann Huget's late try stole the victory
La Rochelle suffer first home defeat in two years as Toulouse leapfrog into top spot

Toulouse’s Yoann Huget. File photo: INPHO/James Crombie

Sat, 27 Feb, 2021 - 22:38
Stephen Barry

Ronan O’Gara’s La Rochelle suffered a first home loss in two years as a late try saw Toulouse clinch a 14-11 win to leapfrog the hosts for pole position in the Top 14.

A flying Yoann Huget try five minutes from the end completed a Toulouse comeback from eight points down at half-time to take the victory and inflict a first defeat at the Marcel Deflandre in 21 games on La Rochelle.

In a game played without their Six Nations stars, Toulouse lined up with World Cup-winning winger Cheslie Kolbe at out-half, but defences dominated the game.

Levani Botia’s try was the breakthrough score for the hosts, gathering a kick from out-half Jules Plisson to touch down after 22 minutes.

Plisson added a penalty to make it 8-0 but missed two more either side of half-time and Toulouse began to chip away at that advantage on the resumption with two penalties from centre Zack Holmes.

La Rochelle's Ihaia West kicked a penalty on his introduction after an hour but Holmes responded in kind to set up a grandstand finish.

The losing bonus point leaves La Rochelle two points behind Toulouse with Racing 92 a further point behind.

Elsewhere, Clermont Auvergne won away to the winless Agen, 52-16, to move fourth, six points off Toulouse.

More in this section

Italy v Ireland - Guinness Six Nations - Stadio Olimpico Andy Farrell: Ireland earned the right to score tries against Italy
Italy v Ireland - Guinness Six Nations - Stadio Olimpico Italy v Ireland player ratings: Back-row leads the way to dominant victory
Craig Casey 27/2/2021 Johnny Sexton: Craig Casey's attitude reminds me of Jonny Wilkinson
Wales v England - Guinness Six Nations - Principality Stadium

Wales keep Grand Slam bid on track as indiscipline costs England

READ NOW

Latest

Sport
Newsletter

Latest news from the world of sport, along with the best in opinion from our outstanding team of sports writers

Sign up
Donal Lenihan
Donal Lenihan

Inside rugby

ANTHONYDALY_SQUOOSH
IE_Podcast_Logo

The GAA Podcast

HOME DELIVERY SERVICE

Have the Irish Examiner delivered to your door. No delivery charge. Just pay the cover price.

Most Read

Family Notices
IE_logo_FN

Family Notices

IE_logo_newsletters

Select your favourite newsletters and get the best of Irish Examiner delivered to your inbox

Sign Up