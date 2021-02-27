La Rochelle suffer first home defeat in two years as Toulouse leapfrog into top spot

Ronan O’Gara’s La Rochelle suffered a first home loss in two years as a late try saw Toulouse clinch a 14-11 win to leapfrog the hosts for pole position in the Top 14.

A flying Yoann Huget try five minutes from the end completed a Toulouse comeback from eight points down at half-time to take the victory and inflict a first defeat at the Marcel Deflandre in 21 games on La Rochelle.