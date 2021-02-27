Italy v Ireland player ratings: Back-row leads the way to dominant victory

Ireland

Dave Kilcoyne 7/10 – A solid game for the Munster prop. Broke even in terms of scrum penalties, had a good work rate in defence, including some big counter rucks, and carried effectively.

Ronan Kelleher 8/10 – His throwing, which was the weakest part of his game, stood up to the test. He looked comfortable with ball in hand, where he was dominant in the collision, and showed nice touches with his passing in attack.

Tadhg Furlong 7/10 - Great to see him coming back to his best. Comfortable on the ball and solid at the set-piece, he is important to this Ireland team as he is a key distributor in the tight-five.

Iain Henderson 7/10 – Very unlucky to be denied a try by a highly questionable TMO decision. Was strong with ball in hand and made his presence felt at the breakdown.

James Ryan 8/10 – The Leinster lock is just a phenomenal athlete who continues to get better in a green jersey. He led the Irish tackle count with 19 and dominated the collisions.

Italy's Michele Lamaro with Tadhg Beirne of Ireland. Picture: INPHO/Tommy Dickson

Tadhg Beirne 9/10 – Yet another huge performance showing that Andy Farrell has to find a way to include him in his starting line-up. He caused problems for the Italian lineout, tackled and hit rucks all day, and was very effective carrying the ball in the wider channels.

Will Connors 9/10 – My player of the match. His daisy cutting tackling stopped the Italians at source, he carried well, was a constant nuisance at the breakdown, contributed in the tight exchanges, and still managed to run support lines for the backs. Two tries capped off a big performance from the Leinster openside.

CJ Stander 7/10 – Work-rate, work-rate, work-rate. He was in double figures for both tackles and carries. He won turnover ball at the breakdown and makes the right decision nearly all the time. A coach's dream and still an unmovable fixture in the Irish back-row.

Jamison Gibson-Park 6/10 – His sniping around the edge of the breakdown and willingness to tap and go quickly from penalties helped with Ireland’s tempo and continuity. Some questionable decision-making at times but his tactical kicking was excellent.

Johnny Sexton with Marco Riccioni of Italy. Picture: INPHO/Tommy Dickson

Johnny Sexton 8/10 – An excellent display on front-foot ball. He did everything demanded of him but questions will be asked as to why Andy Farrell continues to give his back-up out-half a few meaningless minutes at the end of a game that was already won early in the second half.

James Lowe 6/10 – For a game where Ireland had their most cohesive attack, Lowe was conspicuous by his absence of threat with ball in hand. Andy Farrell will need to decide if his siege-gun boot and ability to carry the ball into heavy traffic are enough to keep his place.

Robbie Henshaw 7/10 – Continued his good run of form with another workmanlike performance. Absolutely dominated the gain line with and without the ball in hand. Has to be a serious contender for a spot on the Lions tour.

Garry Ringrose 8/10 – His running lines and distribution were key to Ireland's best attacks. A lovely offload in contact set up Keenan's try and he ran a clever line to score himself.

Jordan Larmour 7/10 – Showed how lethal he can be going forward with some excellent footwork and his offload was key to Connors' first try. However his missed tackles and the fact he wasn’t tested under the high ball means that questions remain. Subbed at half-time due to injury.

Hugo Keenan breaks away to score. Picture: Marco Iacobucci/PA

Hugo Keenan 8/10 – Fast becoming Ireland's Mr. Dependable in the back three. Rarely makes a mistake. His running lines and decision-making to come into the line caused the Italians a lot of problems.

Replacements 6/10 – Craig Casey and Ryan Baird made positive impacts off the bench. Casey asked questions of the Italian defence around the fringes and Baird showed that he is physically ready for this level. Keith Earls scored the try at the end and Jack Conan carried very effectively. However, there are still huge question marks about Andy Farrell’s use of the bench and why Billy Burns or any replacement out-half is only getting 10 minutes at the end of a game like this.

Italy

Andrea Lovotti 4/10 – Solid scrummaging, a turnover, and a large tackle count showed the effort put in. The silly penalties conceded will irk Franco Smith though.

Luca Bigi 4/10 – A huge defensive display with 16 tackles but wobbles at the lineout and picking up a yellow card didn’t help his team's cause.

Marco Riccioni 5/10 – Great work rate from the tighthead but ultimately he couldn’t match the physicality of the Irish pack.

Marco Lazzaroni 3/10 – A game he couldn’t make an impact on and he was replaced early in the second half.

David Sisi 4/10 – Carried well and competed for the full 80 minutes but he couldn’t impact the game and was second best to the Irish pack for the afternoon.

Sebastian Negri 5/10 – An able and willing heavy carrier all afternoon but was faced with a well set and structured Irish defence who were ready for him.

Italy's Johan Meyer scores a try. Picture: INPHO/Matteo Ciambelli

Johan Meyer 6/10 – Was the wider carrier of the Italian back-row. He made significant ground and deserved his try.

Michele Lamaro 5/10 – A huge defensive display from the Benetton No. 8 with 18 tackles but like the rest of the Italian team he couldn’t match the physicality brought by Ireland.

Callum Braley 5/10 – A very late replacement for Stephen Varney who was injured in the warm-up. He coped well with being dropped in at the deep end and showed glimpses of what he is able to do with quick ruck ball but being on the back foot for most of the game limited his attacking chances.

Italy's Paolo Garbisi kicks past CJ Stander. Picture: INPHO/Tommy Dickson

Paolo Garbisi 6/10 – One of Italy’s standout performers. He didn’t get much ball but he was always willing to stand flat on the gain line and have a go.

Monty Ioane 5/10 – Thankfully for Ireland he didn’t get much ball, but what little he did get he showed that he is Italy's most potent attacking option with footwork and speed that will trouble a lot of defences.

Carlo Canna 4/10 – Offered some physicality in Italy's midfield but spent most of the game defending on the back foot.

Juan Ignacio Brex 4/10 – Along with Ioane he was Italy's main attacking threat in the backs. Made some ground with ball in hand but just never had enough opportunities.

Luca Sperandio 3/10 – A game that largely passed the Benetton winger by. He only carried the ball once and missed 50% of his tackles in a game he may want to forget.

Jacopo Trulla 3/10 – Poor kicking, poor tackling, and limited chances with ball in hand meant it was a long and tough afternoon for the full-back.

Replacements 4/10 – The Italian replacements made as little impact as the starters. Cherif Traore made some strong runs and Niccolo Cannone was excellent in defence but there was little they could do to stop the Irish team dominating the gain line.