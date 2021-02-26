Joey Carbery return a sight to behold for Munster

Joey Carbery marked his comeback from 13 months on the sidelines with a late conversion to push Munster to a 20-11 win over Cardiff and seal a more significant victory over his injury demons.

It was a return to savour for both Carbery and the Arms Park which was reopening as a rugby stadium for the first time in a year after, appropriately enough, having served a field hospital during the first 11 months of the pandemic.

Carbery, 25 had been sidelined a little longer with an ankle injury and though his introduction for the final 17 minutes was not pivotal to a hard-earned Munster victory in the PRO14, there was the glorious sight for the Red Army watching in absentia of their returning hero coolly kicking the final points of the game with a wide-out conversion to help his side turn a narrow lead into a victory.

Head coach Johann van Graan had tempered the excitement inside and outside the Munster camp in his pre-match comments about Carbery, urging patience over the fly-half’s comeback.

The Munster head coach told eir Sport. “He’s been training for the last few weeks and looking really good in training but you know, I just said to him go out and enjoy it and be yourself.

“He’s been out of rugby for 13 months so no pressure on him, just go out and enjoy your game.”

The approach makes perfect sense and has been Munster’s modus operandi since last summer when it became clear Carbery was still not ready to return from the ankle injury he first suffered against Italy on August 10, 2019.

They stood their prize asset down indefinitely, giving him the breathing space to get his body right in its own sweet time.

They also had the good sense to keep Carbery’s rugby brain involved, including their playmaker in team meetings and on Friday night it was finally time to put both brain and body into gear.

The golden moment came on 63 minutes. Carbery entered the scene with his side holding a 13-11 lead over the Blues, replacing outside centre Rory Scannell as JJ Hanhran switched from fly-half to 12.

Carbery was immediately calling the shots and he was quickly into action on an overlap, carrying to the line, signalling his attacking intent before sending a delayed pass to Calvin Nash outside him.

The narrow lead transformed into a winning one thanks to the pack, which drove a maul over the tryline for Niall Scannell to secure the victory. Carbery’s conversion was the moment to cherish, ending a nightmare 18 months and signalling the start of what will hopefully be the sustained and successful rebirth of magnificent talent.