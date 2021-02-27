Scott Penny putting thought and tries into Leinster attack

Scott Penny wasn’t exactly a try machine in school.

The 21-year-old back row scored just the one try in three years spent playing Senior Cup rugby but something seems to have clicked since he graduated to the ranks of the Leinster academy and, after that, the senior squad.

He has scored seven tries in as many games from the openside flanker slot this term. That follows on from six in 14 across the previous two seasons and it isn’t so long since he managed eight in seven appearances for the province’s A side.

He bats all this away with an ‘aw shucks’ modesty that reveals precisely nothing but does open up more when asked if a certain game intelligence can help him over the try line in the same way it can aid his decision-making in a ruck.

“I would tend to practise getting the ball in the outside channels in training and stuff like that. A lot of them would also come from pick and goes which we do a lot of work on in training. It is something that I like, pick and going, but a lot of that comes from all the other lads. It’s not just one person scoring the tries.”

Making the right decisions is as integral to the game as physical superiority. It is, in a way, what separates the best from the rest and Leinster practise assiduously on how to think straight when fatigue is flooding the system.

This is all the more important for a man in his department given the dismissals of Peter O’Mahony and Zander Fagerson during the Six Nations for clearouts that have made contact with Welsh opponents.

“If you see the red cards in the Six Nations, they are definitely fair,” said Penny.

“In the last few weeks there has been a lot of focus on head injuries and head contact in rugby and any contact to the head should be sanctioned.

“The welfare of the players is the most important thing. They are clamping down on purpose. A lot of the head contacts may not have as much force as you think there is, but head contact is head contact at the end of the day.”

Penny’s read on these and other situations will need to take into account his changed circumstances against Glasgow tomorrow as he will wear the No.8 shirt for the first time with Josh van der Flier back from Ireland camp and starting at seven.

Jimmy O’Brien and Ciaran Frawley come back in at full-back respectively after recent injuries while 20-year old academy back row Alex Soroka will make a senior debut if he comes off the bench at the RDS.

LEINSTER: J O’Brien; C Kelleher, R O’Loughlin, C Frawley, D Kearney; H Byrne, L McGrath; P Dooley, S Cronin, M Bent; D Toner, S Fardy; J Murphy, J van der Flier, S Penny.

GLASGOW WARRIORS: O Smith; R McLean, H Jones, S Johnson, C Forbes; A Hastings, J Dobie; O Kebble, G Stewart, E Pieretto; R Gray, L Nakawara; R Harley, T Gordon, R Wilson.