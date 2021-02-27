Robbie Henshaw leading the way in Ireland's attack

There is no ‘I’ in team but there is a ‘me’ in #TeamOfUs. The hashtag, launched by Ireland’s shirt sponsors back in 2016, has stuck in many’s the craw but it chimed with the ethos of the team and of the time given Joe Schmidt’s reliance on collective buy-in. There were obvious stars in the ranks but it needed everyone following the same orbit.

The mind still spools back to open training sessions, at the RDS, or up in Newforge in Belfast, when the Kiwi would bark and harry as players drilled endlessly. So many of Ireland’s best scores were rehearsed a thousand times on the pitch in Carton House. The cliché about games being won far away from the madding crowds rarely rang so true.

Andy Farrell assumed the reins knowing that conditions underfoot had changed. Starter plays, brilliantly and reliantly effective through to 2018, seem almost two-dimensional given how defences are set only three years later, so the Englishman is asking his players to think in 3D. What was sheet music is now leaning towards jazz. In theory anyway.

Personal responsibility is key in all this.

The team ethic is still there but Farrell has urged his squad to think for, and of, themselves with ball in hand. If Schmidt was ‘The Man’ then this is about giving the power back to the people, but this is no counter-culture. Ireland are merely playing catch-up with a concept that has been mainstream for a long time.

“Based on me as an individual, it places the onus on myself,” said Robbie Henshaw when asked to compare and contrast the two regimes.

I need to challenge myself how to play. With defences being so good lately, how do you impose yourself? How do you find space and, I suppose, how do you find gaps?”

Henshaw hasn’t just been asking questions. He has provided answers.

His cut back against the grain and offload for Josh van der Flier created the impetus for Tadhg Beirne’s try against Wales and a similar, change of direction took him through and then around the French defence for his own score in Paris last November.

Neither were orchestrated. The French effort came off a scruffy lineout that went to ground. There were no words shared with Johnny Sexton, just a look and pass from the out-half and the realisation from both that some of the sentries in the defensive line had allowed their minds to wander.

“If they knock off, just for a second, then you can just sneak through.”

It’s been said before but bears repeating: Henshaw was too often reduced to a one-dimensional battering ram with Schmidt’s Ireland. This is a man who revelled in the heads-up approach under Nigel Carolan at the Connacht academy and again under Pat Lam. That he hasn’t always been able to display his full repertoire has owed more again to the all too frequent bouts spent on the sideline through injury but a solid run of games in recent months is feeding in to the sense that this is his time.

“I’m enjoying my rugby. Is it the best I’ve played? I’m not sure. I had some great years when I first came on the scene but enjoying it is a big thing for me. Always striving to improve. You never have the perfect game, so I’m just trying to keep improving and keep positive.”

His own form is not being reflected by the collective.

Ireland have done some things well and others not well enough and the balance between those two pillars has been shifting almost game by game. Coaches and players have done any amount of work under the bonnet but the engine still doesn’t sound right when they hit the open road.

A stuttering attack is the most persistent of the problems. Ireland do practise unstructured play, which is itself an interesting concept in the desire to play ‘heads-up’ rugby, and Henshaw insists that they are not being held back by any lingering muscle memory from the Schmidt’s prescribed philosophy.

What is it then? Why do they continue to butt their heads against defensive walls? Why is the box kick still so often a go-to tactic? Why is James Lowe’s boot seen as the weapon of choice and not his devastating finishing? And forget the French: why is it that Wales offload once in every 19 carries and Ireland’s number is one in every 54?

If the offload was running for office then Henshaw sounds like he would be on your doorstep with a leaflet and a speech. He’s clearly a fan. More offloads mean less rucks and scrambling defences. He’s all for it but his support comes packaged by the cold, hard reality that any seed needs the right soil in order to take root.

“If you don’t win the collision in your carry, you can’t offload the ball. Or if you’re hit by two men at once, you can’t offload the ball. So the big chat is about where we find the space and the holes. You have to find the space between the defenders or around the defenders to get your hands free to offload.”

No game in the Six Nations offers an environment so amenable to ambitious rugby as the annual run at the Italians.

Farrell and the rest of them can preach caution all they want this week but Franco Smith’s lads have leaked 91 points and 13 tries already and England were lacerated for their display against them.

Donald Trump was still four months away from announcing his intention to run for the White House when Italy last recorded a victory in this tournament but Henshaw toed the party line in stressing the need to see to the basics and rein in any urge to “go all out guns attack”.

Would anyone complain if they did?