Dave Kilcoyne and Tadhg Furlong can help get Ireland back on victory trail, says John Fogarty

Dave Kilcoyne and Tadhg Furlong are delighted to be starting.

Fri, 26 Feb, 2021 - 20:14
Simon Lewis

Two returning props and a pair of potential debutants can give Ireland the energy to get back on the victory trail in Rome Saturday afternoon, Irish coach John Fogarty believes.

Dave Kilcoyne and Tadhg Furlong return to Ireland’s front row in Rome while uncapped lock Ryan Baird and scrum-half Craig Casey are primed for Test debuts off the bench. Scrum coach Fogarty has been impressed by the energy and work ethic of those players during preparations this week.

Kilcoyne, 32, is set to earn his 41st cap having replaced Cian Healy at loosehead prop and Furlong, 28, his 47th in place of Andrew Porter on the tighthead side after both returned from injury off the bench against Wales.

“I’m delighted to see the lads back,” Fogarty said in an IRFU interview, following Ireland’s captain’s run training session.

“They’re delighted to be back, Killer and Tadhg, starting jerseys for Ireland. It’s been brilliant to see during the week, their prep and how much focus they put into what they need to get done during the week so that they can perform tomorrow and in general the pride they have getting back into a starting Irish jersey.

“So we’ll expect huge energy from that group of props that are in to start and Cian and Andrew have gone so well in the previous games, they’re obviously never too happy not to be in the starting jersey but they’re looking forward to coming off the bench.”

Fogarty also praised uncapped duo Baird — providing cover for second-row starters James Ryan and Iain Henderson — and Casey, who is primed to replace Jamison Gibson-Park at scrum-half having been an unused replacement against France.

“Two young guys that have yet to be capped. There’s so much excitement again. Those two lads have acquitted themselves unbelievably well during the week.

“Unbelievably proud to come out tomorrow, pull on the jersey and hoping to get on the field.

“Again, lots of energy. They’re two young guys, athletes, and you’d expect to see lots of energy tomorrow from them.”

