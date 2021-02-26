Tributes paid after death of former Munster back-row Ned Elliott

A tough, nuggety flanker, Elliott was in the back-row of a Munster side narrowly and controversially defeated by a touring Australia side at Musgrave Park in 1976
Ned Elliott was captain of Dolphin in the early 1970s and would later serve as cliub president in the 1990s

Fri, 26 Feb, 2021 - 18:39
Simon Lewis

Former Dolphin and Munster back-row Noel Elliott has passed away at the age of 74.

A tough, nuggety flanker, Elliott was in the back-row of a Munster side narrowly and controversially defeated by a touring Australia side at Musgrave Park in 1976.

Charlie Mulqueen's match report described the performance of the Munster forwards as “magnificent against much larger opposition”, while Elliott “harassed, chased, and tackled” as if his life depended on it.

Elliott worked in insurance but his was a life steeped in rugby. He was captain of Dolphin in the early 1970s, had a spell coaching at PBC Cork, and would later serve Dolphin as president in the 1990s, attending the Cork club’s home All-Ireland League games until recently, current club President Donal Daly told the Irish Examiner.

“He was an amazing man,” Daly said in tribute to his fellow clubman. “I was in school when he was playing. He was a small openside, built like (current Munster number seven) Chris Cloete, too small and too stubborn to knock over. He is very highly regarded in the club.” 

Elliott died peacefully on Friday at Marymount Hospice and is survived by his wife Jeanne and sons James and John.

A private family funeral will take place with requiem mass live-streamed this Monday at 11.00am at sacredheartchurchcork.ie.

