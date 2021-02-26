Offaly's Jack Regan makes Super Rugby debut for Highlanders

The former Ulster Academy player moved to New Zealand just before the country locked down with Covid restrictions.
Highlanders' Jack Regan in action against the Crusaders in the Super Rugby Aotearoa clash. Picture: INPHO/Photosport/Andrew Cornaga

Fri, 26 Feb, 2021 - 11:39
Joel Slattery

Highlanders opened their Super Rugby Aotearoa season with a 26-13 defeat to the Crusaders - but it wasn't all bad as the Otago-based side saw a young Irishman make his debut.

Jack Regan, son of Offaly GAA legend Daithí, lined out in the second row with the former Ireland U20 international playing over three-quarters of the contest.

Having impressed with Dunedin Sharks, he forced his way into the Otago squad for the Mitre 10 competition - the step below Super Rugby for New Zealand clubs. His performances in that competition earned him a training contract with the Highlanders in the top tier of club rugby in the southern hemisphere.

Highlanders' Jack Regan and Josh Dickson after the game. Picture: INPHO/Photosport/Andrew Cornaga

However, there was no fairytale ended to the Birr man's debut with tries from Codie Taylor, Bryn Hall, Sevu Reece and Brodie McAllister helping the Crusaders open their campaign with a win.

Up next for Regan and the Highlanders, a trip to Hamilton to take on the Chiefs next weekend.

HIGHLANDERS: Solomon Alaimalo, Connor Garden-Bachop, Ngantungane Punivai, Sio Tomkinson, Jona Nareki, Mitch Hunt, Aaron Smith (cc); (8-1): Marino Mikaele-Tu’u, Billy Harmon, Shannon Frizell, Jack Regan, Josh Dickson, Siate Tokolahi, Ash Dixon (cc), Daniel Lienert-Brown.

Replacements: Liam Coltman, Josh Hohneck, Jeff Thwaites, Bryn Evans, Liam Squire, Folau Fakatava, Josh Ioane, Hugh Renton.

CRUSADERS: Chay Fihaki, Sevu Reece, Jack Goodhue, Dallas McLeod, Leicester Fainga’anuku, Richie Mo’unga, Bryn Hall; (8-1): Cullen Grace, Tom Christie, Ethan Blackadder, Samuel Whitelock, Scott Barrett (c), Michael Alaalatoa, Codie Taylor, Joe Moody.

Reps: Brodie McAlister, George Bower, Fletcher Newell, Quinten Strange, Sione Havili Talitui, Mitchell Drummond, Fergus Burke, Josh McKay.

