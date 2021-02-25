Why the best rugby match this weekend isn't in the Six Nations

It should be played in front of a raucous, capacity, and shamelessly partisan crowd. But it will be played behind closed doors
Why the best rugby match this weekend isn't in the Six Nations

La Rochelle and head coach Ronan O'Gara welcome Toulouse to the Marcel Deflandre on Saturday

Thu, 25 Feb, 2021 - 21:47
James Harrington

We can all name pandemic-period matches that deserved full-strength squads and a full-house.

Saturday’s Top 14 match between La Rochelle and Toulouse is such an encounter.

There would have been few finer evenings in French club rugby — Ronan O’Gara’s side, top of the league and unbeaten at home for two years, defending fortress Marcel Deflandre against Ugo Mola’s third-placed outfit, who lost their place at the top of the table when they were beaten for the first time in 11 games last weekend and who are the most free-scoring side on the road — averaging 27 points a match away from home.

It should be played in front of a raucous, capacity, and shamelessly partisan crowd. But it will be played behind closed doors; and because it’s bang in the middle of the Six Nations window, 11 players across both squads are missing because they were selected for France’s training squad for Sunday’s aborted game against Scotland.

As well as those isolating with France, there will likely be no Romain Ntamack or Francois Cros, Will Skelton, Dilyn Leyds, or Martin Alonso-Munoz — while others including Cheslin Kolbe and Pita Ahki missed training this week. But don’t tell either side this means standards will be lower.

Back in December, O’Gara turned on a reporter who dared to suggest just this. “I may have watched 200 more hours of training than you,” he said. “I hope I’m a better judge.”

The media got the message. Players on the pitch may change but expectations at La Rochelle do not.

The same is true at Toulouse. Jeu de main, jeu de toulousain is not reserved for Mola’s first-choice 23 alone. It courses through the veins of the entire squad. As Toulouse’s assistant coach Jean Bouilhou said: “We have selected a competitive group despite everything to prepare for this match.”

Players and coaches expect — demand — nothing less than a full-bore game.

Toulouse’s likely captain on Saturday, Maxime Medard, told reporters: “If there is no flame, there is no point in going to La Rochelle. They are the Top 14 leaders ... This season, they are on fire.”

The hosts, meanwhile, know Toulouse want their Top 14 lead back. And they’re ready. Prop Reda Wardi said. “We have really tightened up this week. These are the best games to play, we can’t afford to miss them!”

More in this section

Ireland v France - Guinness Six Nations - Aviva Stadium Fabien Galthie rejects 'unwarranted accusation' he breached bubble before Covid outbreak
Castleford Tigers v Catalans Dragons - Betfred Super League - Mend-A-Hose Jungle Rugby League referee happy with reaction after speaking publicly about being gay
Franco Smith 13/2/2021 Italy stick with tried and trusted for Ireland
Paul O’Connell 7/2/2021

'Frustrated' Paul O’Connell says Ireland players are taking responsibility for poor results

READ NOW

Latest

Sport
Newsletter

Latest news from the world of sport, along with the best in opinion from our outstanding team of sports writers

Sign up
Donal Lenihan
Donal Lenihan

Inside rugby

Discover the

Install our free app today

Available on

ANTHONYDALY_SQUOOSH
IE_Podcast_Logo

The GAA Podcast

HOME DELIVERY SERVICE

Have the Irish Examiner delivered to your door. No delivery charge. Just pay the cover price.

Most Read

Family Notices
IE_logo_FN

Family Notices

IE_logo_newsletters

Select your favourite newsletters and get the best of Irish Examiner delivered to your inbox

Sign Up