Why the best rugby match this weekend isn't in the Six Nations

We can all name pandemic-period matches that deserved full-strength squads and a full-house.

Saturday’s Top 14 match between La Rochelle and Toulouse is such an encounter.

There would have been few finer evenings in French club rugby — Ronan O’Gara’s side, top of the league and unbeaten at home for two years, defending fortress Marcel Deflandre against Ugo Mola’s third-placed outfit, who lost their place at the top of the table when they were beaten for the first time in 11 games last weekend and who are the most free-scoring side on the road — averaging 27 points a match away from home.

It should be played in front of a raucous, capacity, and shamelessly partisan crowd. But it will be played behind closed doors; and because it’s bang in the middle of the Six Nations window, 11 players across both squads are missing because they were selected for France’s training squad for Sunday’s aborted game against Scotland.

As well as those isolating with France, there will likely be no Romain Ntamack or Francois Cros, Will Skelton, Dilyn Leyds, or Martin Alonso-Munoz — while others including Cheslin Kolbe and Pita Ahki missed training this week. But don’t tell either side this means standards will be lower.

Back in December, O’Gara turned on a reporter who dared to suggest just this. “I may have watched 200 more hours of training than you,” he said. “I hope I’m a better judge.”

The media got the message. Players on the pitch may change but expectations at La Rochelle do not.

The same is true at Toulouse. Jeu de main, jeu de toulousain is not reserved for Mola’s first-choice 23 alone. It courses through the veins of the entire squad. As Toulouse’s assistant coach Jean Bouilhou said: “We have selected a competitive group despite everything to prepare for this match.”

Players and coaches expect — demand — nothing less than a full-bore game.

Toulouse’s likely captain on Saturday, Maxime Medard, told reporters: “If there is no flame, there is no point in going to La Rochelle. They are the Top 14 leaders ... This season, they are on fire.”

The hosts, meanwhile, know Toulouse want their Top 14 lead back. And they’re ready. Prop Reda Wardi said. “We have really tightened up this week. These are the best games to play, we can’t afford to miss them!”