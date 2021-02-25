Munster must not lose focus as star duo prepare to return, coach pleads

Joey Carbery is set to make his long-awaited return for Munster tomorrow in Cardiffacy

Thu, 25 Feb, 2021 - 21:43
John Fallon

Most of the focus will be on Joey Carbery’s return from injury in the Arms Park in Cardiff tomorrow but Munster also have a game to win and defence coach JP Ferreira stressed they can’t lose sight of that objective.

Johann van Graan and his coaching team will be thrilled to get the out-half back on the park, and with World Cup winning lock RG Synman also poised for his long-awaited return as they head into the business end of the season, they have a lot to look forward to.

But first up is getting the win in Cardiff which will maintain clear distance between them and a Connacht side who will visit Thomond Park next Friday, and defence coach Ferreira confirmed that one area they have put particular emphasis on in training is getting their tackle technique right after a spate of red cards in recent weeks.

He explained: “We are educating the players when things happen on a weekly basis and we are trying to guide them in the right direction. Our focus is definitely not on the neck or head area, it’s below that in our tackles, our cleans, using our arms and all of that.”

Munster have not lost to Cardiff since September 2018 but van Graan’s men will be on alert as the Blues return home for their first time in 12 months after the Arms Park was used as a centre in the Coronavirus battle.

Munster have made six changes to the starting side which maintained their impressive away form when they triumphed 22-10 in Edinburgh at the weekend.

Three of the changes are at the back as Irish squad members Andrew Conway, Chris Farrell and Craig Casey are replaced by Calvin Nash, Rory Scannell and Nick McCarthy.

Up front hooker Kevin O’Byrne starts with Niall Scannell on the bench, Fineen Wycherley comes in for Billy Holland in the second row and Jack O’Sullivan gets the nod at No.8. Gavin Coombes drops to the bench as Munster chase their 22nd win in 35 meetings with the Blues.

CARDIFF BLUES: M Morgan; O Lane, M Grady, R Lee-Lo, A Summerhill; B Thomas, J Hill; C Domachowski, K Myhill, D Arhip; S Davies, R Thornton; S Lewis-Hughes, E Jenkins, J Turnbull.

Replacements: L Belcher, T Bevacqua, K Assiratti, J Ratti, O Robinson, L Jones, D Fish, M Llewellyn.

MUNSTER: M Haley; C Nash, R Scannell, D de Allende, S Daly; JJ Hanrahan, N McCarthy; J Cronin, K O’Byrne, J Ryan; J Kleyn, F Wycherley; J O’Donoghue, C Cloete, J O’Sullivan.

Replacements: N Scannell, L O’Connor, R Salanoa, B Holland, G Coombes, P Patterson, J Carbery, D Sweetnam.

