A clinical edge remains Andy Farrell's missing ingredient

Eleven games into his tenure as head coach Andy Farrell still hasn’t found what he’s looking for, but as Ireland prepare to face Italy in Rome tomorrow, he is hoping the missing link can be discovered at Stadio Olimpico.

After an unwanted record return of two defeats to kick off his second Guinness Six Nations championship, Ireland will arrive in the Italian capital with a team their boss believes can restore a cutting edge. That would give hope that for all the talk about an evolving gameplan under attack coach Mike Catt there is some solid evidence about to reveal itself that the objective is more than a pipe dream.

There has been scant proof to this point but yesterday, in making seven changes to the side beaten 15-13 by France at home 12 days ago, Farrell has unveiled a line-up that appears to have all the ingredients to deliver on the hope against an opposition that has leaked 91 points in its opening two matches of 2021.

Ireland’s first two games of the championship could hardly have been described as having gone swimmingly, the dismissal of Peter O’Mahony for foul play just 14 minutes into the opening game against Wales in Cardiff undoing the best-laid plans. Yet the performance of 14 men against 15 for the ensuing 66-plus minutes represents the high point of this campaign to date.

An anaemic attack that failed to find a way past a resilient French defence, save for an opportunistic try from a fortunate bounce of a ball off a lineout, brought Ireland’s blunt edge into sharp focus and rugby punditry has been in overdrive ever since, amplified in the vacuum of a fallow weekend in the competition.

Even Farrell was at it yesterday during his session with print journalists following a team announcement that restored a fit-again Johnny Sexton as captain and fly-half, and James Ryan to the second row; switched in-form lock Tadhg Beirne to the back row at blindside, introduced chop-tackling Will Connors to the openside, and swapped in Jordan Larmour for Keith Earls on the right wing.

There will also be a new front-row combination with Dave Kilcoyne at loosehead, Ronan Kelleher at hooker, and Tadhg Furlong back for his first start at tighthead in a year. Conor Murray will not take part, the scrum-half was ruled out earlier in the week having missed the France game due to a hamstring strain, allowing Jamison Gibson-Park to continue at nine and Craig Casey to stay on the bench, still waiting for his Ireland debut, fellow uncapped squad member Ryan Baird providing second-row cover.

Invited to steer away from the criticism that has dominated the conversation since the French defeat and set out his views on what Ireland have been getting right of late, Farrell quickly and unprompted reverted to the former.

"I think there's been quite a lot right but it all comes down to having a clinical edge at this level, right at the top,” the head coach said.

"Our fight, our want, our will to impose ourselves against the opposition has been top class.

The clinical edge, the finishing clinical edge, is obviously the missing part of the ingredient for any side that wants to be world-class. That's what we're striving for and hopefully we can make a jump in that direction this week.

Since the France game, both Farrell and Catt have placed the onus on finding that clinical edge on the players, urging them to be better connected in their communication to each other and improve their decision-making faculties under pressure. It was a theme Farrell returned to yesterday, before adding: “But obviously you've got to get your basics right as well, your set-piece again has to be strong, which it has been, and that will give us good front-foot ball.

"We need to be a little bit more connected in our attack, our breakdown work has to be ferocious for the quick ball we want.

"We want to play at the tempo that we want to play at and that just isn't quick, it's being able to slow it down and speed it up at the appropriate time.”

Farrell and Ireland will learn this morning their schedule of pool matches for the 2023 World Cup. Reigning champions South Africa and Six Nations rivals Scotland await them in France in two years but today will give clarity on the order in which Ireland will face them.

The head coach will hope his players by then will have fulfilled the potential he sees in them but for now they are collectively a work in progress.

“I suppose you have to be a team-first player and if you are a team-first player, which our guys are, and you gel together then you start to get world-class players on the back of that.

"And that's where we're at, at this moment in time.

Of course we've got world-class players within our group but as a unit, the stronger that we get, the more individuals will come to the forefront.

Tomorrow’s Italian mission is the next opportunity to take that next step.