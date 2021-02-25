Italy stick with tried and trusted for Ireland

Italian coach Franco Smith has kept faith with the starting side defeated 41-18 by England at Twickenham for Saturday's Six Nations round three clash with Ireland.
Smith vowed this afternoon that his charges "will aim to show the same attitude we showed in the last match with the aim of taking another step forward in the growth path. We worked a lot on focusing on our game plan."
Smith has made four changes to this bench from that English defeat with Cherif Traore, Maxime Mbanda, Callum Braley and Mattia Bellini all selected with Danilo Fischetti, Federico Ruzza, Guglielmo Palazzani and Tomasso Allan the players to lose out. Hooker Luca Bigi will captain the hosts in Rome with Italy hoping to gain revenge on the visitors for the 50-17 defeat they inflicted on them in Dublin last October.