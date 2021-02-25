Good news for Andy Farrell as Stockdale returns for Ulster 

Jacob Stockdale will start for Ulster in tomorrow night’s PRO14 game against the Ospreys after recovering from the knee injury which has kept him out of Ireland’s Six Nations campaign.
The 24-year-old sustained the injury playing against Munster in early January and Ireland head coach Andy Farrell had hoped he would be available for international duty in time for this weekend’s game against Italy in Rome.
However he will work his way back to match fitness closer to home, with Ulster further boosted by the return of Sean Reidy to the squad. The back-row hasn’t played since picking up a shoulder injury in the Champions Cup game against Gloucester in December while talented wing Robert Baloucoune is back from a long-term lay-off because of hamstring problems and makes the squad for the first time this season.
Stockdale’s inclusion for tomorrow’s game at Kingspan Stadium is one of three changes to the starting fifteen from last week’s win away to Glasgow.
He replaces Craig Gilroy in the only change in personnel among the backs with Rob Lyttle switching across to the right wing to accommodate his return.
South African Marcell Coetzee misses out through injury and is replaced in the back row by Greg Jones.
Nick Timoney moves from blindside to number eight while Andrew Warwick replaces Eric O’Sullivan in the front row.
Ulster are five points behind champions Leinster at the top of Conference A and host their Irish rivals in Belfast next weekend.
M Lowry; R Lyttle, J Hume, S McCloskey, J Stockdale; I Madigan, J Cooney; A Warwick, J Andrew, M Moore; A O’Connor, K Treadwell; G Jones, J Murphy (capt), N Timoney