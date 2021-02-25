Larmour in for Earls as Ireland make seven changes for Italy

Johnny Sexton returns to captain the side for Saturday's meeting with Italy in Rome.
Jordan Larmour Mandatory Credit ©INPHO/Dan Sheridan

Thu, 25 Feb, 2021 - 11:19

Ireland have made seven changes to the side that started against France for Saturday's meeting with Italy in Rome.

Johnny Sexton returns to captain the side and partners Jamison Gibson Park in the halfbacks. This weekend has come too soon for Conor Murray who is continuing his hamstring rehab. 

Robbie Henshaw, who earns his 50th cap for Ireland, will again partner Garry Ringrose in the midfield. Hugo Keenan retains the No.15 jersey with James Lowe on the left wing and Jordan Larmour coming in on the right hand side for Keith Earls.

A new front row combination of Dave Kilcoyne, Ronan Kelleher and Tadgh Furlong is set to start. James Ryan returns to the second row to be partnered by Iain Henderson. Tadgh Beirne shifts to the backrow filling the blindside role with Will Connors at openside and CJ Stander at No.8.

The replacements for the weekend are Rob Herring, Cian Healy, Andrew Porter, Jack Conan, Billy Burns, Keith Earls and the uncapped duo Ryan Baird and Craig Casey.

Ireland will fly to Rome today to finalise preparations for the game against Italy at the Stadio Olimpico.

IRELAND:   15. Hugo Keenan (Leinster/UCD), Jordan Larmour (Leinster/St Mary’s College), Garry Ringrose (Leinster/UCD), Robbie Henshaw (Leinster/Buccaneers), James Lowe (Leinster), Jonathan Sexton (Leinster/St Mary’s College CAPTAIN), 9. Jamison Gibson Park (Leinster), 1 Dave Kilcoyne (Munster/UL Bohemians), 2 Ronan Kelleher (Leinster/Lansdowne) 8 caps 3. Tadhg Furlong (Leinster/Clontarf), 4. Iain Henderson (Ulster/Academy),  5. James Ryan (Leinster/UCD),  6. Tadhg Beirne (Munster/Lansdowne),  7. Will Connors (Leinster/UCD), 8. CJ Stander (Munster/Shannon)  

Replacements 16. Rob Herring (Ulster/Ballynahinch),  17. Cian Healy (Leinster/Clontarf),  18. Andrew Porter (Leinster/UCD), 19. Ryan Baird (Leinster/Dublin University) , 20. Jack Conan (Leinster/Old Belvedere), 21. Craig Casey (Munster/Shannon), 22. Billy Burns (Ulster), 23. Keith Earls (Munster/Young Munster)  

