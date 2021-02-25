James Ryan: Time for Ireland to talk the talk and silence the doubters

James Ryan has never shirked a challenge on the field of play but there was a tendency to recoil whenever his undefeated run as a young professional came up in the post-match conversation.

The Leinster and Ireland second row went 24-0 for club and country before finally tasting defeat at senior level when Australia squeaked the first of three summer Tests at Brisbane’s Suncorp Stadium in 2018.

God be with the days.

There are no jokes about him being a lucky charm now, not with Ireland over two years into a stretch of mediocre form and with Andy Farrell’s side looking to rebound from two opening Six Nations defeats in Italy this Saturday.

If questions are uncomfortable now then it’s for very different reasons. Maybe the most awkward is any sort of query centred on the squad’s confidence.

If it needs asking, then it isn’t a great sign, even if Ryan himself insists the mood is just swell.

“That’s the challenge after a couple of disappointing results, you know. You always worry that some guys can go into themselves, but you want to do the opposite.

“You want to really go after things, probably express yourself when things are a little tough.”

That determination to ensure players don’t withdraw inwards, to go “into our shells” is apparently the “main focus” this week. Ireland have to “create our own noise” in these empty stadiums. Players who go quiet have to be geed up and carried along.

This may be pop psychology but that sounds exactly like a squad lacking in confidence and the constant references, from Andy Farrell, Mike Catt and Ryan among others, about players needing to find their voices only feeds into that.

Stuart Lancaster kick-started this debate about introverted players at Leinster and the picture being painted of the Ireland dressing-room right now isn’t far off that of a monastery deep into an extended vow of collective silence.

It’s not something that squares with the expressed ambition for a more player-led approach on the pitch. If the players are to take more responsibility in a less-structured environment then it surely stands to reason that they will need to communicate this to each other.

They will simply have to step out of their comfort zones.

“You might be a quiet guy off the pitch but you’ve got to find your voice on it,” said Ryan when addressing the volume levels. “I think now that we have a conscious understanding of that, it should be a pretty easy solution.”

His own mere presence may not guarantee victory anymore but a side with Ryan in it is still a better bet than one without and he is likely to bag some serious game time in Rome having played just 24 minutes in the tournament to date.

That knock suffered against Wales in round one ended his interest in the opener far too early and sidelined him for the visit of France to Dublin. And he isn’t alone in shipping a blow to the head in the last number of weeks.

The regularity with which players have been taken off for HIAs has caused alarm and prompted some medics to express their concerns. Ryan had no qualms with being stood down for the French game, despite feeling fine and training in the days beforehand.

“We’re in good hands and if you don’t pass those tests the decision is taken out of your hands and you’re not put forward for selection.

“Look, it’s the way things should be and they’ve come on a lot in that area in the last 10 years or so.”