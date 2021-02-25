Dave Kilcoyne offers hope of early RG Snyman return

Dave Kilcoyne has given Munster supporters hope that RG Snyman may be set to resume his career with the province after six months on the sidelines.

South African World Cup winner Snyman was just seven minutes into his Munster debut when he suffered an anterior cruciate ligament injury in his knee landing awkwardly after a lineout steal against Leinster last August 22.

Kilcoyne simultaneously hurt an ankle in the first game after the post-lockdown restart at Aviva Stadium, an injury that required surgery and ruled him out for four months.

Speaking yesterday from the Ireland camp ahead of Saturday’s Six Nations clash with Italy in Rome, loosehead prop Kilcoyne recalled the moment both he and Snyman contemplated their fates following their removals from the pitch.

“You know, RG is such an exciting signing for Munster, I was really looking forward to playing with him,” he said.

“We trained together up to that and he looks unbelievable at training. We’d seen him at the World Cup, seen what he can do, the energy he brings around the place, he’s just a world-class athlete and when I was coming off after seven minutes I just looked at him and we were just like, ‘this isn’t right’.

“Look, that’s just the way professional sport is. Credit to RG, he’s working incredibly hard in Munster, day in, day out. He wasn’t as lucky as me, you know, his injury is a lot more long-term, ACL, but he’s battling to get back and not far off and I believe he’s hitting all his markers.”

When Munster head coach Johann van Graan addressed Snyman’s comeback last November, the South African said: “He’s on his timeline for a possible return somewhere between March and June. We just don’t know and we are taking it day by day but to be fair to RG he is working exceptionally hard.”

Kilcoyne’s comments would put a possible return for the giant second row at the earlier end of that timeframe and opens the possibility of Snyman being fit for Munster’s European knockout campaign with the Heineken Champions Cup Round of 16, announced yesterday, set for April 2-4, and one-off quarter-finals a week later.