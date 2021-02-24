Home draws for Munster and Leinster in new Champions Cup 'round of 16'

Munster and Leinster have been guaranteed home draws in the first Heineken Champions Cup knockout stage after competition organisers EPCR on Wednesday announced a revised format with an additional Round of 16.

Under the revised formats, the knockout stages of both the Champions Cup and Challenge Cup will have Rounds of 16, quarter-finals, semi-finals and finals played on EPCR’s four remaining weekends in the 2020-21 season.

EPCR were forced to cancel the final two rounds of pool matches last month due to the Covid-19 pandemic and increased public health restrictions across Europe, and Wednesday’s announcement confirms the decision to abandon plans for home and away legs at the quarter-final stage.

Leinster and Munster are two of five clubs alongside Racing 92, Wasps and Bordeaux-Begles to have home draws guaranteed in the Round of 16 draw, which will take place on Tuesday, March 9, when the one-off quarters will also be drawn.

The quintet are the teams that won both their pool games on the pitch rather than have wins awarded to them by decision following cancellation of games due to Covid-19. Leinster won away at Montpellier and then beat Northampton in Dublin while Munster kicked their campaign off at Thomond Park with a win over Harlequins before going to France and staging a dramatic come-from-behind victory at Clermont.

The draw comprises the top eight from each of this season’s two pools after the first two completed rounds.

EPCR said clubs from either pool can be drawn against one another, but clubs from the same league cannot be drawn against one another.

That means potential opponents for the Irish provinces will be Lyon, Toulouse, La Rochelle, ASM Clermont Auvergne, Bristol Bears, Exeter Chiefs, Gloucester Rugby, RC Toulon, or Sale Sharks, The draws for the quarter-finals, though, will effectively be open, with clubs from the same league able to be drawn against one another.

Both Connacht and Ulster drop down to the Challenge Cup for the Round of 16 draw having failed to make the top eight in their Champions Cup pools and their potential opponents are London Irish, Leicester Tigers, Agen, Newcastle Falcons, Northampton Saints, Bath, Montpellier, or Harlequins. London Irish, Ospreys and Leicester Tigers are the teams guaranteed home draws for the Round of 16.

The competition’s revised formats were approved by the EPCR Board, the organisers said, following in-depth discussions with its shareholder leagues and unions.

Both tournaments will resume with Rounds of 16 matches on the weekend of April 2-4 with quarter-finals scheduled for the following weekend, April 9-11, the semi-finals on April 30-May 2.

The scheduled finals weekend remains on course for Marseille with the Challenge Cup final on Friday, May 21 followed the next day by the Champions Cup decider.