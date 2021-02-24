Ulster captain Iain Henderson commits to province - and to Ireland

The IRFU has announced the first major contract signing of the season with Ireland and Ulster lock Iain Henderson signing a two-year extension to his central contract.

Henderson, who celebrated his 29th birthday last Sunday, captained Ireland for the first time against France 11 days ago and has committed his future to Ulster until 2023.

"It has been a great honour to captain both Ulster and Ireland in recent times,” Henderson said. “Irish Rugby is in a good place despite the disruption the sport has experienced during the pandemic.

“As professionals we have been in a privileged position to be able to continue playing and I know we all hope to see supporters back in the Aviva and Kingspan in the near future."

The IRFU did not start their latest round of contract talks until last month citing financial uncertainty due to the Covid-19 pandemic and while some provincial contracts have been completed, this is the first centrally-funded deal to be announced.

Henderson won his 60th Test cap in the narrow Six Nations loss to France last time out having made his international debut in November 2012 against South Africa. He was a British & Irish Lions tourist to New Zealand in 2017, and the second row succeeded Rory Best as Ulster captain in 2019.

IRFU Performance Director David Nucifora expressed his satisfaction that Henderson had pledged his future to both Ulster and Ireland for the next two seasons.

"Over the past few seasons Iain has really developed into a leader within both the Ireland and Ulster squads,” Nucifora said. “He is part of the national leadership group, captaining Ireland recently for the first time and we are delighted to have ensured that he continues his career in Ireland."