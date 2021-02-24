Former Ireland international Gary Halpin has died

Former Ireland international Gary Halpin has died

Gary Halpin, Pictured ahead of an international friendly in 1993. Picture: David Maher

Wed, 24 Feb, 2021 - 10:49

Former Ireland rugby international Gary Halpin has died, aged 55.

Halpin made 11 appearances for the national team, famously scoring a try against New Zealand at the 1995 Rugby World Cup. 

A prop forward, he played club rugby for Leinster, London Irish and Harlequins.

He also represented Ireland in the hammer, competing at the 1987 World Athletics Championships.

Jerry Flannery was among the first to pay tribute to Halpin.

"One of my favourite players when I was a kid," the former Munster and Ireland front row said. "You need to be a bit mental to give the [All Blacks] the finger after scoring a try. Ballsy"

Alan Quinlan added:

"Very sad news to hear this morning of the passing suddenly of Gary Halpin. What a lovely man he was and a wonderful character. Sincere condolences to all his family and friends. RIP."

More in this section

France v Scotland - Guinness Six Nations - Stade De France Six Nations organisers to decide if France’s showdown with Scotland goes ahead
England Captain's Run - Twickenham Stadium Billy Vunipola admits to ‘playing rubbish’ as England struggle in Six Nations
Ireland v France - Guinness Six Nations Rugby Championship Fresh start for Tadhg Furlong after year of injuries and frustration
Ireland v France - Guinness Six Nations - Aviva Stadium

Ulster captain Iain Henderson commits to province - and to Ireland

READ NOW

Latest

Sport
Newsletter

Latest news from the world of sport, along with the best in opinion from our outstanding team of sports writers

Sign up
Donal Lenihan
Donal Lenihan

Inside rugby

Discover the

Install our free app today

Available on

ANTHONYDALY_SQUOOSH
IE_Podcast_Logo

The GAA Podcast

HOME DELIVERY SERVICE

Have the Irish Examiner delivered to your door. No delivery charge. Just pay the cover price.

Most Read

Family Notices
IE_logo_FN

Family Notices

IE_logo_newsletters

Select your favourite newsletters and get the best of Irish Examiner delivered to your inbox

Sign Up