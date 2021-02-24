Former Ireland international Gary Halpin has died

Former Ireland rugby international Gary Halpin has died, aged 55.

Halpin made 11 appearances for the national team, famously scoring a try against New Zealand at the 1995 Rugby World Cup.

A prop forward, he played club rugby for Leinster, London Irish and Harlequins.

He also represented Ireland in the hammer, competing at the 1987 World Athletics Championships.

Jerry Flannery was among the first to pay tribute to Halpin.

"One of my favourite players when I was a kid," the former Munster and Ireland front row said. "You need to be a bit mental to give the [All Blacks] the finger after scoring a try. Ballsy"

Gary Halpin RIP. One of my favourite players when I was a kid. You need to be a bit mental to give the @AllBlacks the finger after scoring a try. Ballsy pic.twitter.com/y8h0iMNL0m — Jerry Flannery (@jerryflannery) February 24, 2021

Alan Quinlan added:

"Very sad news to hear this morning of the passing suddenly of Gary Halpin. What a lovely man he was and a wonderful character. Sincere condolences to all his family and friends. RIP."