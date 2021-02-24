Like Ireland, Leinster starting to think about life after Johnny Sexton

It is not just Ireland planning for life after Johnny Sexton.

Leinster, too, are also attempting to juggle the immediate priority of winning matches and the longer-term objective of blooding fresh talent to succeed in the number 10 jersey.

Sexton’s hint yesterday, in the build-up to Saturday’s Guinness Six Nations clash with Italy in Rome, that he may not make it to the 2023 World Cup, when the fly-half and captain will be 38, should accelerate Ireland’s succession planning.

Joey Carbery’s apparently imminent return to Munster colours following more than a year sidelined by an ankle injury could restore the previously-presumed heir to the front of the queue but in the 25-year-old’s absence there have been calls for Leinster’s Harry Byrne, 21, to be fast-tracked into the Test arena, the theory being there can be no better opportunity in a Six Nations than against the sub-par Italians, in which to make an international bow.

Yet Harry Byrne was overlooked and he will continue his fledgling professional career with his province, one of several young out-halves being developed under the tutelage of attack coach Felipe Contepomi.

The former Argentina star knows all about making way for a younger model, as Sexton at 23 edged him out of the playmaker role at Leinster in 2008-09 but it is now his task to ensure the next generation get adequate preparation for the day when the current top dog calls it a day.

“Johnny won’t play forever, as much as we would like him to,” Contepomi said yesterday. “He is a great player and probably one of the best Irish players ever. We need to keep on trucking and Leinster has to keep developing players and I think we are lucky enough we have some good young number 10s coming behind.

“Probably he’s been a lot of that inspiration for number 10s in this region to get to a level that we have at the moment.

“Obviously we plan and see the bigger picture and that’s part of our work with the academy, who is coming through and so on, scouting and everything, but we also have to manage the day-to-day work and it’s about giving some time to those players and preparing all the players for Leinster to succeed.”

Time is the premium commodity. Ireland struggled offensively without both Sexton and Conor Murray against France last time out in a 15-13 home defeat, when Jamison Gibson-Park deputised for scrum-half Murray and Billy Burns started at 10 with Ross Byrne as bench cover.

With his younger brother Harry not required this weekend, all the signs are that Sexton will return at Stadio Olimpico having now completed his return to play protocols from a concussion sustained in the round-one loss in Wales.

That would suit the captain just fine. Playing at the highest level is still what makes Sexton tick though the Ireland captain knows there is plenty of room for improvement after successive Six Nations defeats.

While talk of his future grabbed the attention during his press conference, he also discussed attack coach Mike Catt’s suggestion on Monday that there was still work needed on individual decision-making and communication between players when addressing criticisms that Ireland have been unsuccessfully using blunt force against defences and not enough creativity, particularly in terms of offloading, compared to the best teams.

“It’s amazing how focused people get on one game and all the opinion and everything is driven on one game but we’ll keep working in here,” Sexton said yesterday.

“We’ll keep what’s important to us at the forefront of our thoughts and we’ll keep striving and hopefully it will click this Saturday.”

The captain added: “We’re working on, I suppose, the structure of our attack to allow us to get the ball to wherever the space is.

“Then you’ve got to go and attack it, get all of the thoughts out of your head and play what you see.

“Sometimes guys, they’re so determined to do well they can get in their own way and I’ve been that guy before where you’re so keen to do the right thing and you force it or you miss an opportunity because you’re trying too hard. You’d have to ask Mike, I don’t know exactly what he said but we spoke about that in terms of the balance between structure and getting our head up and attacking to wherever the space is, doing it together, and communicating to each other better.

“So there’s been lots of stuff we’ve taken away from the French game. The frustrating part is that it was probably some of the lessons that we carried from last year which is the annoying thing. To improve as a team you need to learn the lessons and not go back a step.”

“Look, all we can do now is focus on this weekend. We’ve had a good start to the week and we had a good week’s training last week and hopefully we can put out a really good performance on Saturday and be having different conversations next week.”