Fresh start for Tadhg Furlong after year of injuries and frustration

Tadhg Furlong can’t say how close he is to being match fit yet but the Leinster tighthead has declared himself ready to start his first Ireland game in a year if selected against Italy in Rome this Saturday.

It was at this midway point of the Six Nations 12 months ago when Furlong injured his back against England in Twickenham. Calf and hamstring issues have since added to the setbacks that have conspired against him.

It was the back end of January before he made his return with a start and 40 minutes against the Scarlets in Wales and two cameos off the bench, against Wales and France, have been banked since. He’s not there yet but he is getting there.

“There’s no point lying to you: I’ve only played, what, 90/95 odd minutes of rugby since this game last year, was it? So, it hasn’t been a whole lot of rugby but even the training load has been really good for me in terms of getting that six/seven weeks now of consistent training or robustness into the body.”

Ireland may have lost both of their Six Nations games so far but the fact that the Wexford man is back competing and playing at all must seem like a significant victory in itself for both the individual and the collective.

There were rough patches along the way. Furlong was all set to return in time for the delayed PRO14 semi-final and final last September. The Champions Cup quarter-final was pencilled in a few weeks later. That was all nixed when the back acted up again and the calf thing happened.

For weeks and months afterwards the only time his name appeared in print was on Leinster’s weekly news bulletins, usually with little or no progress to report.

That took time to get his head around but he figured that, if nothing else, it offered the chance to put in a proper pre-season without niggles or more concerning injuries for the first time in maybe three whole years.

“When it goes into that longer-term picture, the more it was a holistic view … where it’s like, ‘I have a bit of time off here, I’ll go away about my work, rehab, nail it, but when I’m out of here, I’m out of here’.”

It may well work out for the best.

Furlong is a world-class tighthead, destructive in the tight and the owner of a mean skillset in the loose. A British and Irish Lions Test starter, he wasn’t quite the same player for a spell there before Twickenham.

Pressing reset may have been just the job. He used the layoff to turn his hand to other interests. A four-year course in accountancy has been initiated and a first exam sat, but you don’t need a grasp of numbers to realise just what an exceptional job Andrew Porter did at tighthead in his absence.

His Leinster colleague had to work hard to make up for Furlong’s absence with 80-minute shifts recorded against Munster and England late last year. Porter played for 75 minutes against Scotland too, and 73 in that European quarter-final against Saracens.

“Look, it’s been very impressive. Ports is a very fit man. He’s played a lot of rugby and a lot of minutes so it’s power to the man really. In an ideal world you don’t want a tighthead having to do that where there’s a like-for-like replacement on the bench.”

Italy head coach Franco Smith tends to take a very different approach with his front rows. The South African has been starting his second-choice props and ushering in his front-liners, so to speak, as early as the 31st minute in the defeats to France and England.

It’s not a ploy Andy Farrell is likely to copy but the Ireland head coach will nonetheless be thankful that he finds himself back at a place where he has to consider how best to utilise one of the world’s best front row forwards.