'Throwaway comment' brings Johnny Sexton's future to the forefront of Irish minds

It was dismissed as a throwaway comment in an answer to a wider question but in trying to qualify an earlier statement Johnny Sexton yesterday sped up the clock on Ireland’s search for his successor as first-choice fly-half.

During his captain’s press conference with broadcast media yesterday as Ireland continued preparations for Saturday’s Guinness Six Nations trip to Italy, Sexton, 35, was replying to a question about how his team could improve in its decision-making and communication in attack under head coach Andy Farrell.

Ireland have lost both their opening games in the 2021 championship and it was in this context that Sexton said: “When we talk about World Cup cycles, I might not be a part of the full cycle but this group will definitely be better for this type of coaching and structures.”

Asked later during a session with written media, he was asked to explain the timing of such an unprompted comment and replied: “What am I going to say? That I’m guaranteed to be at the next World Cup at my age?

“It was just a throwaway comment in terms of talking about World Cup cycles and the journey that this coaching group are on with this group of players. All I said was that this World Cup cycle would stand to us in terms of development. And obviously I don’t have a three-year contract, it’s season by season so it was nothing really.”

Sexton did reveal he was “nearly, nearly, nearly” there in terms of agreeing a new one-year deal for 2021-22, but was “waiting to see if Leinster want to keep me around. They have a few good young 10s coming through.”

After a frustrating attacking team performance in the 15-13 defeat to France at home last time out, a game Sexton missed having failed to complete his return to play protocols in time to be considered following a concussion in the opening loss to Wales, it is one young Leinster fly-half, Harry Byrne, in particular that has been the focus of pundits’ call for a Test debut.

Yet the 21-year-old, still waiting for a European debut with his province, was omitted from Farrell’s latest squad in favour of older brother Ross, the replacement against France and Ulster’s Billy Burns, who started that game as the back-ups to a fit-again Sexton.

Joey Carbery’s imminent return from more than a year sidelined by an ankle injury could come as soon as this weekend when Munster go to Cardiff Blues in the Guinness PRO14 and a successful and sustained comeback for the exciting 25-year-old playmaker would clarify the direction of travel at out-half two years out from the World Cup.

Yet while Sexton remains available, he is determined to continue.

“I absolutely love what I do and I am very privileged to do it. I will keep playing for now,” the captain said, before adding: “For the moment, I would hope that my team-mates and coaches see how motivated I am to train every day and then to keep going. Whenever that is, I can't say because no one knows… I am contracted for this season and nearly contracted for next season. We'll see what happens.”