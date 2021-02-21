Antoine Dupont left out of France squad for Scotland visit after Covid positive test

After testing positive for Covid-19 last week, scrum-half Antoine Dupont has been omitted from the France squad to face Scotland in the third round of the Six Nations.
Dupont, who tested positive on Friday, was left off the 31-man panel for next Sunday's game as Covid-19 cases continued to multiply in the camp.
The French Rugby Federation announced that hooker Julien Marchand and centre Arthur Vincent centre had also tested positive for the virus ahead of the Scots visit to Paris.
This brings the number of cases in the camp to nine, including coach Fabien Galthie since France beat Ireland at the Aviva Stadium.
Wing Gabin Villiere and prop Mohamed Haouas have also tested positive for Covid-19 and the pair have also been omitted for next weekend's clash.
Lock Swan Rebbadj and prop Jean-Baptiste Gros, both of Toulon, had been in contact with known positive coronavirus cases at their club.
Front-rowers Dorian Aldegheri (Toulouse) and Racing 92 pair Teddy Baubigny and Hassane Kolingar come into the ront row while uncapped Bordeaux Begles scrum-half Maxime Lucu comes in for Dupont.
Centres Jonathan Danty (Stade Francais) and Yoram Moefana (Bordeaux Begles) join uncapped winger Donovan Taofifenua of Racing 92 in the squad.