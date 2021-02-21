Johann van Graan: Billy Holland 'will go down as a Munster legend'

PRO14: Edinburgh 10 Munster 22

Billy Holland will "go down as a Munster legend" in the eyes of his coach Johann van Graan, and after earning the player of the match award on the night he joined Ronan O’Gara as the province’s second most capped player, it seems he is far from satisfied with his lot.

Fellow Cork lock Donncha O’Callaghan sits on top of the pile, 23 caps ahead of O’Gara and now Holland, who clearly has a lot more to offer.

The scrum, lineout, maul and defence were all cornerstones of the win, while a trio of tries scored from short range by Jack O’Donoghue, Craig Casey and Gavin Coombes proved to be enough to claim a sixth away win of the season.

Another away victory next Friday in Cardiff will leave Munster on the edge of a spot in the PRO14 for the first time since 2017, but with Holland at the heart of their latest win in his 240th appearance, van Graan was thrilled.

“Look, Billy is phenomenal. What a man. One of our leaders in our group. One of the quiet men, but he is always there. I think one day when he leaves you’ll miss him because every week he turns up at training,” said van Graan.

“He is so diligent in the way that he runs the team and the way that he does his analysis on the lineout. It’s pretty special for us as a group to give him that win tonight, to get that second place with Rog . They are big players in the history of Munster and he’ll certainly go down as a Munster legend.”

Munster’s latest victory away from home means they need another six points to be sure of a place in the final. Connacht are the only team that can deny them now, and after their bonus point win over Cardiff, Munster’s Conference B lead has been narrowly trimmed to nine points.

The sides meet at Thomond Park in two weekends’ time, but van Graan wants Munster to round off an impressive season on the road next weekend.

“We have done really well on the road, whether it be the PRO14 or in Europe. We have had some fascinating away wins. Only the five point loss I think it was against Ulster at the start of the new year.

“There is a lot of belief in the team and they are willing to go the extra mile. That doesn't start on the pitch, that starts on the training field. That starts in the gym. Well done to all the coaches, to all the staff and specifically to the players. The fact that they can last this long in the game shows a real hunger to take the next step.

“Look, Connacht have been playing really good rugby. We want to keep that gap between the two of us. I think there are four games left in the season now and we know that we have got one more away one against Cardiff next Friday night, which is another tough one on the 4G pitch.

“Then we finish off the season with three games at home against Connacht, the Scarlets and Benetton. So we’ll take this win tonight. I thought it was overall a really good performance at the start of a big block of rugby for us.”

Following an early exchange of penalty kicks, Munster turned up their intensity levels, and O’Donoghue’s excellent try after 30 minutes came on the back of a period of controlled, power rugby, with big plays from the scrum, lineout and ball carriers.

Casey dived over from close range just before half-time, and with JJ Hanrahan kicking well Munster were 17-3 ahead at the interval.

A Bill Mata try five minutes after the break gave Edinburgh renewed hope, but a seventh try of the season from Coombes put Munster out of reach. They needed a strong defensive effort in the final quarter though, and winning a lengthy scrum battle under their posts set Munster up for a memorable win.

“They scored their try. We came straight back and at 22-10 a whole lot of scrum sets there under our own sticks. I think we managed that really well,” van Graan said.

“You could easily hold off them for one or two or three, but it was multiple sets, I don’t know how many there were there. We subbed guys on that scrum and then Kevin O’Byrne came on and made a huge difference as well. A real team effort and some really good individual performances.

“We spoke about desire this whole week, it was a really, really good away win for this team.”

Scorers for Edinburgh: B Mata try; J van der Walt con, pen.

Scorers for Munster: J O’Donoghue, C Casey, G Coombes tries; JJ Hanrahan 2 cons, pen.

Edinburgh: D Hoyland; J Blain, M Bennett, C Dean, E Sau; J van der Walt, H Pyrgos; P Schoeman, D Cherry, L-R Atalifo; A Davidson, G Gilchrist (c); N Haining, L Crosbie, B Mata.

Replacements: M McCallum for Atalifo 54; M Bradbury for Haining 56; C Shiel for Pyrgos 59; M Willemse for Cherry 64; B Venter for Schoeman 68; A Miller for Crosbie 68; M Currie for Bennett 73; Haining for Davidson 80+1.

Munster: M Haley; A Conway, C Farrell, D de Allende, S Daly; JJ Hanrahan, C Casey; J Cronin, N Scannell, J Ryan; J Kleyn, B Holland (c); J O’Donoghue, C Cloete, G Coombes.

Replacements: F Wycherley for Kleyn 66; J Loughman for Cronin 66; J O’Sullivan for Cloete 66; S Archer for Ryan 66; K O’Byrne for N Scannell 68; B Healy for Hanrahan 69; R Scannell for De Allende 73; N McCarthy for Casey 76; Cloete for Coombes 80.

Referee: M Adamson (SRU).