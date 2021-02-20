First-half brace from Wootton keeps Connacht on Champions Cup chase

Guinness PRO14: Connacht 32 Cardiff Blues 17

Alex Wootton’s brilliant season at the Sportsground continued as he took his try haul into double figures to bring Connacht’s four-match losing home run to an end.

The on-loan winger from Munster struck twice before the break as Andy Friend’s men came from behind to take control of the game and secure a priceless win in their quest for Champions Cup rugby and also to keep the pressure on Munster at the top of Conference B.

Cardiff did all the early running and with 83% possession in the opening ten minutes they eventually hit the front when a superb break down the left by Aled Summerhill which led to a penalty which they popped to the corner before several drives later resulted in loosehead Rhys Carré getting over for his first try for the Blues.

Two penalties from the impressive Jack Carty settled Connacht before Jason Tovey pushed Cardiff 10-6 in front after 25 minutes with a penalty.

But Connacht took over from there and a brace of tries from Wootton in a blistering five-minute spell pushed them 20-10 in front by the break.

The 26-year old, soon to make his loan move from Munster permanent, got his ninth try of the season when he came off his right wing to score in the left corner.

And then just before the break Irish squad members, lock Ultan Dillane and hooker Dave Heffernan, combined and Wootton stepped inside several tackles to score with Carty continuing his flawless kicking to add both conversions and lead by double scores at the break.

Tovey hit the left post with a penalty from 25 metres seven minutes after the restart but with Connacht unable to make good possession count, Cardiff got right back into contention when they went to the left corner with a penalty and several phases replacement loosehead Corey Domachowski got over, with Matthew Morgan converting to leave it 20-17 with 15 minutes remaining.

But Connacht struck back two minutes later when they were rewarded by going to the corner with skipper Jarrad Butler getting over for their third try and while Carty missed his first kick of the night, they took a two-score advantage into the final stages and did not relinquish it, with Abraham Papali’i getting over for the bonus point two minutes from time after a five-metre scrum.

Scorers: Connacht: A Wootton (2) J Butler, A Papali’i tries. J Carty 2 pens, 3 cons.

Cardiff Blues: R Carré, C Domachowski tries. J Tovey pen, con, M Morgan con.

CONNACHT: J Porch (T O’Halloran 65); A Wootton, T Daly (S O’Brien 78), B Aki, M Healy; J Carty, C Blade (K Marmion 59); J Duggan (D Buckley 47), D Heffernan (S Delahunt 58), F Bealham (J Aungier 58); U Dillane, G Thornbury (O Dowling 47); E Masterson (A Papali’i 72), J Butler, P Boyle.

CARDIFF BLUES: M Morgan, O Lane, H Millard (M Llewellyn 54), R Lee-Lo, A Summerhill; J Tovey (D Fish 58), L Williams; R Carré (K Myhill 54), (C Domachowski 54), L Belcher, D Arhip ((K Assiratti 47); S Davies (B Murphy 66), R Thornton, S Lewis-Hughes, E Jenkins (G Bradley 68), J Turnbull.

Ref: A Brace (IRFU).