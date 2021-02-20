Another win sends Ronan O'Gara's La Rochelle back to top of table

La Rochelle have maintained their fine form under head coach Ronan O'Gara
Another win sends Ronan O'Gara's La Rochelle back to top of table

La Rochelle's Argentine hooker Facundo Bosch fights for the ball with Stade Francais' Ryan Chapuis during the French Top14 rugby union match between La Rochelle and Stade Francais at The Marcel Deflandre Stadium in La Rochelle, western France, on February 20, 2021. (Photo by XAVIER LEOTY / AFP)

Sat, 20 Feb, 2021 - 15:33

La Rochelle have maintained their fine form under head coach Ronan O'Gara with a 16-11 win over Stade Francais in the Top 14.

Scrum-half Thomas Berjon had La Rochelle's try with out-half Jules Plisson kicking the conversion and two penalties. 

He was replaced in the second half by Ihaia West, who kicked another penalty. 

Telusa Veainu touched down for Stade who lie seventh after taking a bonus point.

The win lifts La Rochelle back above O'Gara's former club Racing 92 on points difference at the top of the table. 

Racing beat Castres 23-20 yesterday.

More to follow.


