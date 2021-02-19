David Nucifora: 'Increasing the size of the player pool' key if women's rugby to turn pro

IRFU Performance Director David Nucifora believes there is a future for professional women’s rugby in Ireland but only once there are sufficient numbers playing the game to a high standard.

This year’s Women’s Six Nations has been delayed until April due to the Covid-19 pandemic and the inability of participant nations to maintain a squad bubble due to the work commitments of players. England are currently the only women’s national team in the championship to be fully professional while the France team is semi-professional.

Their continued dominance of the championship has led to some within the women’s game to call for professional contracts for the Irish side but Nucifora told the IRFU website on Friday that professionalism remains an aspiration and there first needs to be continued investment in player development pathways to build participation numbers in the girls and women’s games.

“Professionalism may become a reality at some stage in the future and that is an admirable aspiration for the women’s game,” Nucifora said. “To produce a sustainable women’s game of high quality the immediate focus needs to be on increasing the size of the player pool by creating pathways for young girls and women that gives them easy access to the game.

“Once players are given access and meaningful competition formats connected to a player pathway, talent will be identified and developed, and the depth required to produce a high standard women’s national club competition will be achievable.

“Once this is achieved then an increased focus on representative rugby can be further developed because we will have the building blocks in place for the women’s game that will supply a steady flow of quality players to a high-level club competition.

“This is a common challenge across the women’s game around the world that must be solved before professionalism can be sustainable.

“The leagues are still at very early stages across the world, and until they are in a position to support a full-time paid professional programme, that is commercially viable, talk of professionalism is really a distraction to the development that really should be a collective focus – which must be getting more girls and women to play the sport.”

The same rationale applies to reports of a potential Ireland U20 women’s team with IRFU Director of Women’s and Sevens Rugby, Anthony Eddy suggesting the existing U18 national squad is an adequate stepping stone to Test rugby.

“The development of the women’s game should not be viewed through a direct comparison of the pathways in the men’s game,” Eddy said. “Age is not the core issue, participation numbers, regularity of playing and training and accessibility to quality competition are the real development goals now.

“For several years now the IRFU have successfully and will continue to, develop an U18s women’s programme at both interprovincial and national levels in both the XVs and 7s forms of the game.

“There is already international competition at the age group with the National U18s Sevens programme competing in a Home Nations Tournament as well as the Rugby Europe U18 Championships and the opportunity to qualify for the Youth Olympics.”