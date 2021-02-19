Dupont a doubt for Scotland game after  testing positive for coronavirus. 

Dupont's positive - the fourth to hit the French team following three among squad staff was uncovered by Friday's round of testing, which produced negatives for the other 11 players examined.
France scrum-half Antoine Dupont has joined head coach Fabien Galthie in testing positive for coronavirus. 

Fri, 19 Feb, 2021 - 18:18
James Harrington

France's star scrum-half Antoine Dupont has joined head coach Fabien Galthie in testing positive for coronavirus.

The Guinness Six Nations favourites face renewed disruption to preparations for their round three clash with Scotland on Sunday week after their most influential player became a major doubt for the Paris showdown.

Dupont's positive - the fourth to hit the French team following three among squad staff, including Galthie - was uncovered by Friday's round of testing, which produced negatives for the other 11 players examined.

Dorian Aldegheri, Julien Marchand, Peato Mauvaka, Cyril Baille, Dylan Cretin, Charles Ollivon, Anthony Bouthier, Louis Carbonel, Romain Taofifenua, Paul Willemse and Arthur Vincent have been given the all clear.

"The player who tested positive for Covid-19 is Antoine Dupont," a French Rugby Federation statement read.

"To date, he is asymptomatic. In accordance with health protocol, he will remain in isolation for the next few days."

Health minister Olivier Veran announced on Thursday that anyone testing positive for C[vid-19 would need to isolate for 10 days, instead of seven previously, as France looks to contain the emergence of a variant that first appeared in Britain.

