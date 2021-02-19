Player safety issues leave rugby facing into fundamental change

The job of head coach requires a dexterity in thought. Numerous files lie open at any one time. So it was that Leo Cullen set time aside last night, after Leinster’s arrival in Wales for today’s game against the Dragons, to make a phone call about the Progressive Rugby group and their proposals.

A gathering of ex-players, referees, coaches and medical experts, the Progressive Group is aiming to lobby World Rugby on a number of changes to the game which they believe are required to enhance player safety and general welfare.

Among them are an extension from one week to three for players who have been stood down with head injuries, replacements for injuries only rather than tactical reasons, and limitations to the amount of contact allowed in training sessions.

Any one of these, if implemented, would make for fundamental changes to the game.

Cullen has spoken about his own experiences with concussion in the past and made the point again yesterday that the likes of Bernard Jackman, John Fogarty and Kevin McLaughlin – players he played with – have had to retire from the game as a result.

The club appointed Hugh Hogan as contact skills coach back in 2018 and his role in adapting best practise when it comes to tackle technique has been referenced frequently by Cullen and his players in the past three years.

James Tracy echoed a point made by others in the recent past, that Irish players are put through less contact work than any other cohort in the world. That’s the anecdotal evidence he has been putting together anyway.

“A lot of what we would do is tackle technique,” said the hooker, “being in a position where you are putting yourself in the best opportunity to make a really good tackle that is safe for everyone involved. We put a lot of emphasis into that side of things.

“Obviously, accidents do happen, but what we do is we try and be as fit as we can and have the best tackle technique we can, and that minimises the chances of incidents happening. That's what the science shows and that's how we train, basically.”

Not everyone is so enlightened, of course. James Haskell, one of the players involved in the Progressive Group, is roughly 18 months into retirement and he has experience of a culture that deemed it necessary to 'beat each other up' on a Tuesday to be ready for a Saturday.

This big picture stuff isn’t the hottest topic in your average dressing-room but incidents such as the red cards handed out to Peter O’Mahony and Zander Fagerson lately are discussed by players, both informally and in team meetings.

It’s all part of the learning process but some of the changes will involve trial and error.

The suggestion that tactical substitutions be abolished has been floating about for a long time now, the reasoning being that the second wave of gargantuan forwards trundling on to face opponents fatigued by an hour of hard graft would no longer be a factor.

“It would certainly make a difference to how the game is played,” said Tracy. “I'm not sure if it would have a direct impact on head injuries. Anything that makes the game better and safer is obviously a good thing. Now, whether that is the answer, I don't know.

“I don't think anyone knows but if it made the game more exciting then, yeah, but if it made it less exciting, and it didn't have any impact on the safety, then maybe not. If it made it safer, yes, but again, I don't know.”

Uncertainty is endemic when it comes to concussion. That includes both causation and consequences. Even medical experts who have devoted their lives to the area confess to the fact that our understanding of brain injury is painfully limited.

That said, there is a strong body of opinion that rugby’s current six-day return-to-play protocols for head injuries and Head Injury Assessments (HIAs) is not nearly enough and a sop to the weekly schedule on which rugby seasons run.

Dr Barry O’Driscoll, a former medical adviser to what was then the International Rugby Board and a member of the Progressive Rugby group, has long challenged this timeframe as woefully inadequate and others agree.

The AFL in Australia has now stretched its return-to-play protocol period from six to 12 days for its 2021 season and it was put to Cullen that this approach in rugby could take the pressure off players, coaches and medical personnel.

"Potentially, yeah,” he said. “It is figuring out the science of it really and works best for the players."

Yet, as he noted after that, there is as little science to a 12-day layoff as there is to six.

There are no easy solutions here.