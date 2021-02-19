Leinster and Ireland preach patience amid fanfare over Harry Byrne

All eyes will be on Harry and Ross Byrne this evening as they start a Leinster game together for the first time, but both Leo Cullen and Andy Farrell have highlighted the need to tread carefully in developing the younger of the siblings.

The 21-year old has become a cause celebre in the absence of a convincing contender for Jonathan Sexton’s Ireland shirt with Ross Byrne, Billy Burns and Jack Carty all given their turns in the last 18 months.

The problem is that Harry Byrne has just 20 minutes of Champions Cup rugby in the bag and, while called into Ireland camp last week, Farrell is clearly hesitant about heeding calls to give the inexperienced 10 a senior debut away to Italy in eight day’s time.

“Harry has played about 98 minutes in 10 weeks,” said the Ireland head coach. “Eighty of those were a couple of weeks ago against the Scarlets. He is a guy that's been on the radar for some time for us, but it's been unbelievably stop-start and he's had a bad back etc.

“We brought him in last week. We tried to give him a little bit of experience etc, but we can't throw any kid… Not just Harry, you can't throw any kid in by just guessing. You've got to have them in the environment, or they've got to earn the right to get into this environment.”

Cullen has used Harry Byrne eight times already this season, six of them from the off, and it will be him wearing 10 at Rodney Parade this evening while his older brother shifts along the line to inside-centre.

Ultimately, though, Cullen walked along similar lines to Farrell yesterday when discussing the less experienced of the pair. Ireland, he suggested, is not so flush with players that it can risk damaging the progression of a talent by demanding too much too soon.

“It’s not just about throwing a 21-year-old in there and, yeah, he plays well for a season and the following season he has this big fall off a cliff because certain things - physical, tactical, whatever it is - have just been sort of glossed over and don’t get addressed properly.

For us, we want to make sure guys are playing for 10/12/15 years in Leinster and Ireland jerseys.

"It’s not just for two or three seasons so it’s great, you’ve got this 21-year-old playing but he’s on the scrapheap as a 24-year-old. I’m not sure what that achieves for anybody.”

Farrell and his staff will note other areas of interest this evening.

Jack Conan and Ryan Baird, two more players released from international camp this week, start at No 8 and at second row respectively.

Among the replacements is Marcus Hanan who is not yet in the provincial academy but could make his senior debut if called off the bench.

Leinster: M O’Reilly; C Kelleher, R O’Loughlin, R Byrne, D Kearney; H Byrne, R Byrne; P Dooley, J Tracey, M Bent; R Molony, R Baird; J Murphy, S Penny, J Conan.

Dragons: J Williams; J Holmes, A Owen, J Dixon, A Hewitt; S Davies, R Williams; B Harris, R Hibbard, L Fairbrother; J Davies, B Carter; M Screech, B Fray, H Taylor.

Referee: B Whitehouse (WRU).