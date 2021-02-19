Covid pause has stalled Irish rugby production line, head of player development warns

The opportunities to give the likes of Craig Casey and Ryan Baird their senior provincial debuts as young as 19 and 20 could be a thing of the past in Irish rugby if the island’s brightest talents continue to be sidelined by the ongoing pandemic and shutdown of sport.

That is the warning of IRFU Head of Elite Player Development Peter Smyth, who outlined the “huge” impact on his mission to deliver young players into the professional game being made by the loss of thousands of games from schools’, clubs’, age-grade, and All Ireland League schedules since rugby was first shuttered due to Covid-19 almost a year ago.

Smyth was giving an overview of the recently introduced National Training Squad system in Irish rugby which identifies players of outstanding talent from 15 years of age through to 20 and what used to be known as the provincial sub-academies.

There are 25 players across the four provinces who have graduated from the NTS and made their senior debuts, including uncapped members of the Ireland Six Nations squad, scrum-half Casey, who’s signing of a two-year senior Munster contract extension was announced yesterday, Leinster lock Ryan Baird and Ulster prop Tom O’Toole. Other NTS graduates to have made their Munster senior debuts are second-row Thomas Ahern, fly-half Jack Crowley, centre/wing Sean French, fly-half Ben Healy, and back-rower Jack O'Sullivan.

Each made their provincial debuts at aged 19 or 20 but the lack of game time for their potential successors means delays to their progress could be inevitable, the IRFU Elite Player Development chief acknowledged.

“We’ve missed out on national age-grade programmes going back to March ‘20,” Smyth said. “Unfortunately that has continued onto this season so we will have no Irish Under-18s and 19s for two years in a row.

“The AIL, we’ve missed out on that for two years in a row, summer programmes and interpros as well have been extremely difficult to get on, all the clubs and schools’ action to add to that as well so if you start thinking about the volumes of games and the talent ID opportunities and the opportunities the players have missed out on, there’s no point in sugar-coating it, it has been huge.

“You’re talking into thousands of games that have been missed, that players would have had an opportunity to play in. You know, we’re talking about Club U14 competitions right the way to Division One, right the way to age-grade internationals and all the way through and in between… as well as what goes on in the clubs, schools and AIL.

So it’s been a difficult process over the last 12 months, for staff, for players, for supporters, administrators. That’s really been the challenge.

Smyth added: "They are absolutely vital years from 17 to 20 just in terms of how you physically develop and putting all the correct training processes in place, things like that.

"Is it going to take some of this next generation who could end up being Irish internationals longer? Yes, in my opinion it will because they won't have had access to those top-level games at 18, 19, which at that age, they leave a big impression on you because they give you an idea of the standard out there that you're going to have to reach to compete against your compatriots in the Home Nations and when you go to a Junior World Cup.

"All of this is tied together with the All-Ireland League and providing opportunities for those players who have missed out on two age-grade cycles. Games in the AIL can teach as many valuable lessons as Six Nations games. They might look slightly different but you're playing against experienced opponents and coming up against different challenges. They're all the things that are on the table for us that we're trying to navigate.

"Once you work in player development, the player has to be at the centre of every decision you make. Everything we're doing at the moment is with those players in mind and trying to give them the best possible opportunities.

"When the season calendars do get agreed, I think we'll be in a position to do that. At the moment, we're just trying to keep dialogue open between stakeholders, parents, players, the pathway and come up with solutions on an ongoing basis, and just waiting for rugby to return."