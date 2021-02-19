Attacking edge the way forward for Andy Farrell's stuttering Ireland

Andy Farrell labelled France as a side on an upward curve after they edged Ireland in the Six Nations in Dublin last Sunday. Of more interest as the Six Nations tales pause this weekend is how he would describe his own group right now.

“A bit less upward,” he said yesterday at the IRFU’s high-performance centre in Abbotstown where 24 of his squad had assembled for a two-day mini-camp.

“Some really bright moments that gives you the belief that we're thriving on what we're trying to achieve, and then obviously, with the game at the weekend, I thought it was a game that we could have won had we dealt with a few moments a little bit better.”

There are undoubted bright spots to be found amid the opening defeats to Wales and the French, not least that Ireland came close to bagging two unlikely victories at the Principality and Aviva stadiums and individual players have delivered impressive performances.

Paul O’Connell’s influence since coming on board as forwards coach only last month is already evident in a combative defensive lineout, effective maul and in a breakdown game which is considerably better now than it was in the latter part of 2020.

Added to that is a light injury list. Johnny Sexton and James Ryan are expected to be ready for Italy on Saturday week after failing to complete return-to-play protocols and sitting out the French match and Dave Kilcoyne should have his hand up after a calf problem.

And now to the problems.

Unlike Eddie O’Sullivan, Declan Kidney or Joe Schmidt, Farrell does not have a handful of world-class players playing at the top of their game. Sexton and Conor Murray are not near their 2018 pomp and Tadhg Furling is still reintegrating after a long injury absence.

What should be within this coaching squad and team’s remit is a blunt attacking game that continues to rely too much on the bludgeon and so little on the rapier. Facing France last week only put that lack of imagination into starker relief.

It’s over a year now since attack coach Mike Catt first met the Ireland players and we first heard mention of more ‘heads up’ rugby from some of them but there was an air of exasperation when Farrell made mention of that very phrase yesterday.

“What is that? It's not complicated. If you get a ball that's on (the) halfway line and you've got 40 metres of space on the right-hand side, are you going to run, pass or kick? So, those decisions have always been in the game.

“If you're a forward, you're taking the ball forward and there's a ten-metre space on either side of you. Are you going to tuck, or are you going to pass the ball? That is decision making.

“If there's no decision to be made, are you, as a support player, going to run a tight line for an offload, or you going to run a latch and clean the ruck out? These are all decision-making processes.”

Decisions are required at executive level, too.

Italy always presents the option of shuffling the deck but the need for momentum and a first win takes precedence and, as dealt with elsewhere in these pages today, Farrell has urged caution in the face of calls for Harry Byrne to be thrust in for a senior Test debut.

Much the same point was made in relation to Craig Casey, Ryan Baird and Tom O’Toole.

"You don't just throw a kid in there, just for the sake of bringing another kid through,” he reasoned. “The kid has got to prove his worth on a daily basis in training and show his worth when it matters.”

It makes for a delicate balancing act come Rome and round three. Flood the side with experience and win and he will be criticised. Usher in a young wave and struggle and the same applies. All Farrell is promising is that he will do what is best for the team.

The pressure is building, though he claims to be unfazed by that.

"I've dealt with it all my life. You either embrace pressure or you get buried by it. I enjoy it. It makes you feel alive. You know when you're taking the gig on. I believe that if you've not got pressure in your life, it's not worth living. It goes with the territory, I suppose."