Andy Farrell: 'You either embrace pressure or you get buried by it'

These are testing times for Andy Farrell.

The recent defeats to Wales and France have confirmed this as Ireland’s worst-ever start to a Six Nations campaign and they turn towards Saturday week’s game against Italy in Rome needing a performance and a result to turn things around.

Pressure? Most definitely, although the head coach claims to be unfazed by that.

"I've dealt with it all my life. You either embrace pressure or you get buried by it. I enjoy it. It makes you feel alive. You know when you're taking the gig on. I believe that if you've not got pressure in your life, it's not worth living. It goes with the territory, I suppose."

Farrell commended the character of his side for the manner in which they almost claimed a win in Wales when down a man for most of the afternoon. And he pointed to the fact that the result against France could have been different, too.

Cutting edge

Ultimately, though, there was an acceptance as he spoke this afternoon that his side has not played as well as it needs to. “There’s no excuses,” he said. “We’ve got to be better at imposing our game on the opposition.”

Finding a cutting edge to the attack would help no end.

Ireland have scored just two tries, one coming from Tadhg Beirne thanks to a brilliant Robbie Henshaw cut-back in the Welsh 22 and the other emanating from a lucky bounce at a lost lineout that allowed Ronan Kelleher run over against France.

The team has looked mostly ponderous and unimaginative so far, the reliance on box kicks and long clearing kicks from their own half betraying the suggestion from players this last year that they would now be playing more heads-up rugby.

“Again, we can’t complicate that,” said Farrell of the attacking ethos. “I don’t know a coach that has ever said to them, ‘don’t take an opportunity’. It’s showing the pictures constantly of what they need to be able to do to execute that is key for us.

“Gone are the days where it's just up to the half-backs to see those and it ain't just up to the centres or the outside guys to do that. It's a team issue and we all need to be on the same page regarding that."

The squad is in a good place physically, at least. Twelve players have been released to play for their provinces this weekend and the remainder met up again last night for a two-day mini-camp having undergone even more Covid testing that usual thanks to the French outbreak.

Three members of the French management team that was on site at the Aviva last Sunday have now tested positive for the virus but Farrell and his group have been tested on Monday and Wednesday this week and will be again tomorrow. “We are literally up to our noses in it as far as testing is concerned,” he explained.

Jonathan Sexton and James Ryan are both expected to be fit in time for the Roman adventure after recent head injuries. Dave Kilcoyne should be over a calf problem by then, too, although Caelan Doris isn’t expected back on duty any time soon due to concussion issues.

Who gets the nod for the Italian game will be interesting.

'Context'

Calls for the likes of Harry Byrne and Craig Casey to be handed first caps have been loud and frequent but Farrell is unlikely to allow his eye to stray too far down the development line when the squad is in such need of some momentum in the here and now.

"You always take a big view. You always do that in the forefront of your mind, but you certainly have to concentrate on the here and now.

“If you look at the context of what's happening for us, you've got to look at the balance of our squad and the game-time people have had, what's coming up with the fallow week, and then another game, and another fallow week.

“Some of these guys might not have played for five or six weeks so there's all sorts of things that have to come into it.”