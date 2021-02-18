Lynne Cantwell to oversee development of women's game in South Africa

Former Ireland captain Lynne Cantwell has been appointed as South African rugby's first women's high performance manager.

South African Rugby CEO Jurie Roux said that Cantwell will work closely with Rassie Erasmus (Director of Rugby) and Springbok Women’s head coach Stanley Raubenheimer to improve the women’s game in South Africa.

Cantwell, who won 86 caps for Ireland, also holds a degree in Sports and Exercise Science, and a Masters in Physiotherapy.

She has also served as an executive committee board member with Sport Ireland

She said: "I am excited and naturally a bit nervous about the big move over to South Africa for me and my family, but I feel incredibly comforted by the warm welcome I have been given internally at SA Rugby, by the players and management, and the provincial CEOs," she said.

"Globally women's rugby has been recognised as the strategic growth area for the game where it is experiencing rapid transformation as a result of World Rugby’s focus.

"I think the women's rugby community in South Africa has a unique identity and strength, with a bright future.

"I look forward to working with everyone to design an environment that allows South African women’s talent to thrive.

"If we’re serious about women’s rugby – and we are – we had to make a serious appointment, and we have,” said SA Rugby CEO Roux. "Lynne comes on board at a time when we have committed to growing the game amongst women – a directive from World Rugby and a South African national imperative.

Former Munster head coach Erasmus believes Cantwell "will be a massive benefit to women’s rugby in South Africa."

"We have a rugby department and had a manager for women’s rugby, and we had done as much as we knew but we realised we lacked expertise and experience in the women’s high performance area," he said.

"We re-focused our approach and we’re very glad and excited to be able to bring someone with Lynne’s experience and skills into the South African environment.

"We’re realistic about the fact that the short-term impact might not be all that obvious in results, but I have no doubt that the skills transfer and long-term impact will be a massive benefit to women’s rugby in South Africa."

South Africa's immediate focus Rugby World Cup in New Zealand this September