Leinster to start Ross and Harry Byrne together for the first time

Ireland aren't in action this weekend, but Andy Farrell’s out-half issue will still command attention tomorrow evening as both Ross Byrne and his brother Harry start for Leinster in their Guinness PRO14 fixture away to Dragons.

Ross Byrne came off the bench for Ireland shortly after half-time against France last week. The Six Nations appearance, in which he replaced the injured Billy Burns, marked his 12th cap for his country.

Younger brother Harry has yet to play senior rugby for Ireland but he was drafted into the squad last week when Johnny Sexton was ruled out for the fixture having failed to complete his return-to-play protocols.

The 21-year old Byrne has yet to even start a European game for Leinster but he has been used more and more by head coach Leo Cullen this season and he starts at out-half in Wales with Ross lining up at inside-centre.

It is the first time that the siblings have started a game together and it comes in the midst of considerable debate as to who should be the next man up at ten given Sexton is now 35 and has a poor injury record in recent times.

Calls for Harry to be parachuted in have increased after the losses to Wales and France, and the fact that a struggling Italy are next up in Rome, but the fact is that Ross has yet to be given a proper run at Test level in a settled and performing XV.

Throw in the role Burns has played in the opening two rounds, Jack Carty's impressive form with Connacht and Joey Carbery's progression back from long-term injury and the picture concerning the pivotal out-half spot could hardly be less clear.

The rare sight of any two Irish tens playing alongside each other will make for an intriguing proposition tomorrow given the national side’s lack of creativity in recent times and the argument that responsibility for sparking the attack needs to be more widespread.

Farrell and his staff will also zoom in on other areas of interest at Rodney Parade.

Jack Conan and Ryan Baird, two more players released from international camp this week, start at No.8 and at second row respectively in a Leinster side which is the usual mix of youth and experience in the middle of a Six Nations window.

Among the replacements is Marcus Hanan who is not yet in the provincial academy but will make his senior debut if he is called off the bench.

Meanwhile, Jordi Murphy will captain Ulster for the first time in Friday night’s PRO14 game away to Glasgow Warriors.

The former Leinster flanker, who will earn his 41st cap since joining the province in 2018, takes over the armband from injured lock Sam Carter for the trip to Scotstoun (7.35pm).

John Cooney and Stuart McCloskey come straight into the team having been released from the Ireland squad earlier this week while there are significant milestones for two of the forwards. Kieran Treadwell earns his 100th cap in the second row while Marty Moore earns his 50th in the front row.

Ulster have made seven changes to the team which lost to champions Leinster in their last outing five weeks ago.

Craig Gilroy and Rob Lyttle come in on the wings for Matt Faddes and Ethan McIlroy and with Billy Burns unavailable due to international commitments, Ian Madigan starts at fly-half.

There are four changes up front with Eric O’Sullivan, John Andrew, Treadwell and Nick Timoney completing a strong starting fifteen.

Ulster trail Leinster by four points at the top of Conference A with five games remaining. The Irish rivals are due to meet at Kingspan Stadium on March 6 to potentially decide who advances to the PRO14 final.

LEINSTER (v Dragons): M O’Reilly; C Kelleher, R O’Loughlin, R Byrne, D Kearney; H Byrne, R Byrne; P Dooley, J Tracey, M Bent; R Molony, R Baird; J Murphy, S Penny, J Conan.

Replacements: D Sheehan, M Hanan, T Clarkson, D Toner, S Fardy, R Osborne, D Hawkshaw, J Osborne.

ULSTER (v Glasgow Warriors): M Lowry; C Gilroy, J Hume, S McCloskey, R Lyttle; I Madigan, J Cooney; E O’Sullivan, J Andrew, M Moore; A O’Connor, K Treadwell; N Timoney, J Murphy, M Coetzee. Replacements: A McBurney, A Warwick, T O’Toole, C Izuchukwu, G Jones, A Mathewson, S Moore, M Faddes