Demba Bamba joins Toulon duo in France squad for Scotland clash

France head coach Fabien Galthie has named a 31-man squad for their next Six Nations clash against Scotland. Picture: PA

Wed, 17 Feb, 2021 - 19:54

France have recalled tighthead prop Demba Bamba following injury for the squad to face Scotland in their Guinness Six Nations clash in Paris on February 28.

Lyon forward Bamba missed the wins over Italy and Ireland with a hamstring problem, as France moved top of the table.

Les Bleus, aiming for a first Six Nations title since 2010, have made two other changes to the 31-strong squad, with Toulon duo Jean-Baptiste Gros and Swan Rebbadj also included.

Dorian Aldegheri drops out of the group following Bamba’s return, while Rebbadj comes in for Baptiste Pesenti and Gros replaces Hassane Kolingar.

Earlier, it was confirmed assistant coach William Servat had become the third member of France’s management team to test positive for Covid-19.

The French Rugby Federation announced on Tuesday that Les Bleus head coach Fabien Galthie had tested positive, while one other unnamed person also produced a positive test.

All players, though, have returned a further complete round of negative tests.

In a statement, the FFR said: “Following additional PCR tests for the entire France group carried out on the evening of Tuesday, February 16, all the players tested negative, which confirms the result of Monday, February 15.

“They will be able to return to their homes today and are instructed to maintain their isolation.

“Management member William Servat tested positive for Covid-19. This brings the number to three cases diagnosed positive for Covid-19 in management. No symptoms have been observed to date.

“Additional PCR tests will be carried out at home on Friday February 19, as well as Sunday February 21 in the evening, as soon as the players and staff arrive at the National Rugby Centre in Marcoussis.

“Once the tests are completed, everyone will be placed in isolation awaiting the results.”

FRANACE squad (v Scotland) -  Forwards: Uini Atonio (La Rochelle), Cyril Baille (Toulouse), Demba Bamba (Lyon), Jean-Baptiste Gros (Toulon), Mohamed Haouas (Montpellier); Pierre Bourgarit (La Rochelle), Julien Marchand (Toulouse), Peato Mauvaka (Toulouse); Killian Geraci (Lyon), Bernard Le Roux (Racing 92), Swan Rebbadj (Toulon), Romain Taofifenua (Toulon), Paul Willemse (Montpellier); Gregory Alldritt (La Rochelle), Dylan Cretin (Lyon), Anthony Jelonch (Castres), Charles Ollivon (Toulon, captain), Cameron Woki (Bordeaux-Begles). Backs: Sebastien Bezy (Clermont), Antoine Dupont (Toulouse), Baptiste Serin (Toulon); Louis Carbonel (Toulon), Matthieu Jalibert (Bordeaux-Begles); Gael Fickou (Stade Francais), Pierre-Louis Barassi (Lyon), Arthur Vincent (Montpellier); Damian Penaud (Clermont), Teddy Thomas (Racing 92), Gabin Villiere (Toulon); Anthony Bouthier (Montpellier), Brice Dulin (La Rochelle).

