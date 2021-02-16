No return date yet for Joey Carbery as out-half continues to make progress

Johann van Graan has confirmed that there remains no timeline yet for Joey Carbery’s return to play, though the out-half continues to make progress on his long road back to full fitness.

Carbery hasn’t played rugby since January of last year due to an ankle issue picked up prior to the 2019 World Cup but Munster released another positive statement on the player’s progress this morning stating he has again increased his training load.

“He is doing really well, (he has increased his) training load,” said the Munster boss. “He has his sessions in the week, there is no timeline currently. As soon as Joey and I and the medical team are convinced that he is ready to play he’ll return to play, but there is no timeline currently."

Van Graan said much the same about RG Snyman, the Springbok lock who suffered a serious knee injury just minutes into his Munster debut last September and hasn’t played since.

“RG was in South Africa for a few weeks. He has come back and he has done his isolation. He is back in the HPC (High Performance Centre) the last few weeks. The injury that he has had, it is a long process.

“Somewhere in the coming months he will be hopefully available for selection but ACLs, some go quicker and some go slower. No real update on him, except he is doing really well and it is great to have him back at the HPC.”

Munster do have some extra bodies to call on for this Saturday’s Guinness PRO14 game away to Edinburgh with Rhys Marshall (knee), Keynan Knox (knee), and Calvin Nash (thigh) all back training this week.

Liam Coombes came off with a head injury during Munster A’s game against Connacht Eagles last Friday and will undergo the return-to-play protocols. Roman Salanoa, returning from a back problem, came through that match with no issues.

Also back in the mix are the quartet of Andrew Conway, Shane Daly, Chris Farrell, and Craig Casey who have been released back to the province from Ireland camp given the Six Nations is in recess for the week.

None have featured for Ireland as of yet in the championship and are therefore in need of game time. Casey, named on the bench for the first time against France last weekend but left unused, may be particularly eager to run off any frustrations.

“It was very exciting to be called up to the national side,” Van Graan said of his young and exciting scrum-half. “He was on the bench there at the weekend and straight back in here on Monday morning and preparing for Munster again.

“He knows that this is an important block for us and all his focus is currently with Munster and it will be on the national team when he goes back there. He is his old self, a ball of energy.”

Munster haven’t played in three weeks, their last outing coming against Benetton in Italy at the end of January when a last-ditch JJ Hanrahan drop goal secured an 18-16 victory at the Stadio Monigo.

“We had a good break and went for training last week,” said Van Graan. “Some of the guys played against the Connacht Eagles last Friday, which was a good hit-out, we are on our second day of training and excited for the week.

“Like I have said before, we have big dreams for this season and we will have to perform over the next five weeks to put us into a position for the 27th of March and a lot of work to do before we can even talk about that because there is only one place up for grabs and we have to make sure we end up at number one.”