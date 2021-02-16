Joey Carbery steps up recovery as Munster boosted for Edinburgh tie

The uncertainty over Joey Carbery's fitness has been a peripheral shadow through the many discussions on Ireland’s out-half problem lately but there was good news today in the form of the Munster ten increasing his training load yet again with the province.
The Athy native hasn’t played since January of 2020 due to an ankle issue aggravated at the last World Cup but he has been reintegrating into the team collective at Munster's High Performance Centre in Limerick for some weeks now.
With Jonathan Sexton now in his mid-thirties and displaying a discouraging injury profile, Ireland have failed to identify a successor. Billy Burns, Ross Byrne, and Jack Carty have all auditioned without success this past two years.
Carbery has long been tagged as the obvious player to pick up the baton and Munster fans will also be hoping that his luck can turn and he can bag a consistent run of games given he has still only played 17 times in red since joining in 2018.
There is still no word on when a return to competitive rugby can be expected but Munster can report some more immediate good news with Rhys Marshall (knee), Keynan Knox (knee), and Calvin Nash (thigh) all back training this week.
Liam Coombes came off with a head injury during Munster A’s game against Connacht Eagles last Friday and will undergo the return-to-play protocols. Roman Salanoa, returning from a back problem, came through that match with no issues.
Johann van Graan’s side face Edinburgh at Murrayfield in the Guinness PRO14 this Saturday evening (kick-off 7.35pm) and they have been further boosted by the return this week of five of their Ireland contingent to the training paddock.
Craig Casey, Andrew Conway, Shane Daly, and Chris Farrell all return fresh and fit having played no part in Ireland’s first two Six Nations games against Wales and France. Peter O’Mahony, currently suspended, also returns to the province for training.