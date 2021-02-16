Joey Carbery steps up recovery as Munster boosted for Edinburgh tie

The uncertainty over Joey Carbery's fitness has been a peripheral shadow through the many discussions on Ireland’s out-half problem lately but there was good news today in the form of the Munster ten increasing his training load yet again with the province.

The Athy native hasn’t played since January of 2020 due to an ankle issue aggravated at the last World Cup but he has been reintegrating into the team collective at Munster's High Performance Centre in Limerick for some weeks now.