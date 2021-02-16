Italy offers opportunity for new blood to take stage for Ireland

Brian O’Driscoll was not the only spectator peeved by the sight of Ireland’s forwards running into France’s expertly-constructed brick walls on Sunday. The frustration was shared by head coach Andy Farrell.

A second successive defeat of the 2021 Guinness Six Nations and the creativity deficit in their 15-13 home loss to the tournament favourites was the most alarming takeaway from a typically hard-nosed championship tussle.

France had come to Dublin as the dashing young darlings of world rugby, their raw talent being astutely harnessed by head coach Fabien Galthié, their physicality positively channeled by defence coach Shaun Edwards. Yet while Ireland did well to contain the French to 15 points, their poorest return since Galthié succeeded Jacques Brunel after the 2019 World Cup and ripped up the selection rulebook by turning to youth, their efforts to land punches of their own were decidedly anaemic.

A James Lowe try that wasn’t, due to a foot in touch in the first half, was Ireland’s sole try-scoring opportunity of the match that represented a carefully-crafted approach. Their actual try from Ronan Kelleher was an opportunistic score borne of a French lineout steal and favourable bounce back into the replacement hooker’s grasp.

It closed Ireland’s 15-3 deficit to two points and as the clocked ticked towards 80 minutes there was the sniff of that famous Irish endgame in Paris three years ago and the Johnny Sexton-inspired, 41-phase drive upfield before he unleashed Le Drop to seal victory.

Yet as the 80-minute mark passed on Sunday, Ireland were failing to penetrate an immovable French defensive line which was pushing them back behind halfway, the depressing encapsulation of a directionless attack going nowhere fast.

From Le Drop to le flops? Well, no, not really. True, Ireland have slumped to two defeats in their opening two matches of the championship for the first time in 21 years of the Six Nations.

True also that both Farrell’s immediate predecessors, Declan Kidney and Joe Schmidt, found success early as the head coach, with a Grand Slam in 2009 and the 2013 title respectively. However, it would be unfair to make a definitive judgement on Farrell’s body of work just yet.

The Englishman appears to have set himself a different mission to what has gone before, moving away from the more prescriptive elements of the Schmidt era towards a more inclusive player-driven approach and that is clearly going to take longer to achieve.

The addition of Paul O’Connell as forwards coach and a clearer demarcation of coaching roles has not only brought a new voice and considerable amount of intellectual property into the management group but is already reaping rewards in terms of an improved set-piece and in defence, where Simon Easterby now has a single focus that was not the case in Farrell’s first 12 months.

Four tries conceded in two Tests is par so far in this Six Nations, a number shared with Scotland and Wales, while Ireland have brought plenty of physicality into both games that was sometimes lacking last year and following 11 penalties conceded last week, including Peter O’Mahony’s red card, the penalty count dropped to five against France, the lowest tally under Farrell.

“I think more of our game is coming together,” the Ireland boss said on Sunday night. “It was quite pleasing in the first half, the combination of game understanding and our set-piece and I think our breakdown has come along a hell of a lot as well, getting much quicker ball.

Significantly. though, he added: “You don’t get (scoring) opportunities … it is quite seldom at international games especially right up at the top of the level, but we have to better at finishing those chances off.”

On a weekend in which Louis Rees-Zammitt electrified his Wales team with another superb try and Antoine Dupont and co. made the most of France’s few opportunities with a series of offloads in the build-up to the opening Charles Ollivon try, Ireland were desperately lacking the X-factor to blow open a game and Farrell urged his players to unleash it more often.

“It’s something I keep talking to them about and it’s something I brought up at half-time, specifically to the backs, that sometimes for all your best-laid plans it’s about somebody grabbing hold of the game and making something happen.

“Have we go those players? I think we have. You see Garry Ringrose cutting through time and time again, you see Hugo (Keenan) is making good strides there, we know what Keith Earls has done for us in the past for Ireland, Robbie (Henshaw) is in sensational form and you’ve got Jordan (Larmour) there that’s able to break any defence down. So yeah, I think we have.

“Sometimes it’s fine margins coming down to players like that so hopefully we can get them into the game more.”

Who, though, are the players to set those backs free. Farrell noticeably did not mention any of his half-backs in that list of potential magicians. The absence of Conor Murray and Johnny Sexton gave Jamison Gibson-Park and Billy Burns, followed by Ross Byrne, the opportunity to fill the vacuum but two-and-a-half years out from the next World Cup it is clear Ireland are still searching for fresh creative blood in those pivotal positions.

The alternatives seem tantalisingly close, with uncapped Munster scrum-half Craig Casey an unused replacement on Sunday and late call-up Harry Byrne having taken part in the pre-match preparations. That does not mean jettisoning Murray and Sexton but Farrell needs to resist the temptation to start them against Italy. If they are returned to fitness, leave the veterans on the bench. It is time to take the plunge and there is no better place to dive in than Rome in 11 days.