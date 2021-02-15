Dan McFarland: Criticism of Billy Burns 'totally unnecessary'

Ulster Rugby head coach Dan McFarland has hit out at the keyboard warriors over the “totally unnecessary” criticism of Ulster and Ireland fly-half Billy Burns.

Burns was vilified on social media after his error in kicking the ball dead at the end of Ireland’s defeat against Wales in Cardiff last weekend.

He also came in for flak after missing a penalty kick in Sunday’s loss to France at the Aviva Stadium, although he played well before having to be replaced early in the second half for a Head Injury Assessment.

“In terms of the criticism of Billy, he made a mistake at the end of the game (against Wales), he obviously didn’t want to do that but the top players in the world make that mistake,” insisted McFarland.

“He will learn from that, I admire the fact that he’s gutsy, he has the temperament to go for it at that level.

“It’s very easy to sit at home at three o'clock in the morning in front of your computer screen and vilify people who are in the arena.

“It doesn’t take much guts to do that and some of it is totally unnecessary - that’s the bottom line.

“Billy is a human being like the rest of us and he is a very resilient human being and a very gutsy human being.

“Some of the stuff that was written… you don’t treat people like that.

“Lucky enough Billy is smart enough to ignore people like that.”

McFarland, whose Ulster team return to PRO14 action after a five-week lay-off away to Glasgow Warriors on Friday night, refused to be drawn on whether he feels scrum-half John Cooney has been unfairly treated by Ireland.

Cooney was again overlooked by the Ireland selectors at the start of the Six Nations tournament.

“John and Billy are brillant players for us.

“I don’t sit in Andy Farrell’s shoes, all I know is when both of those guys pull on an Ireland shirt they put everything into it.

“Of course they want to play but there’s a lot of competition out there.”

McFarland confirmed Jacob Stockdale will miss Friday’s game with the knee injury which has kept him out of international duty so far this spring but did concede he is “not too far away” from a return.