Dan Leavy ruled out for the season after knee surgery

Dan Leavy's season is over after undergoing surgery on his knee.

The Leinster flanker has already sat out a year and a half of rugby after a horror knee injury sustained in March 2019, and has now had a procedure to repair cartilage in his knee.

Leavy made his comeback last October and went on to score three tries in nine outings, including in his last appearance against the Scarlets a fortnight ago where he played 77 minutes. He had missed Leinster's previous victory over Munster due to a minor calf injury.

Leavy's last Ireland appearance came under Joe Schmidt in November 2018 having won his spot as a regular starter during that year's Six Nations. The 26-year-old has three tries in 11 caps.

He will now hope to get a full run at pre-season ahead of the 2021/22 campaign.

Caelan Doris continues to be monitored having flagged concussive symptoms ahead of Ireland's Six Nations opener and will be unavailable for Leinster's PRO14 game against the Dragons on Friday.

"Once the investigation is complete and all information is to hand, we will issue a further update," read a Leinster injury bulletin.

Rory O’Loughlin (shoulder) and Tommy O’Brien (ankle) have returned from injury, while Michael Bent (neck), Adam Byrne (hamstring), and Scott Penny (neck) will be assessed this week before a final decision is made on their availability for Friday.

Jimmy O’Brien (hamstring), Conor O’Brien (knee), Max Deegan (knee), and Vakh Abdaladze (back) remain out.

Ulster also issued an injury update ahead of their Friday night trip to Glasgow Warriors.

Listed as unavailable are Luke Marshall (knee), Jack McGrath (hip), David O’Connor (shoulder), Will Addison (back), Angus Curtis (knee), Rob Baloucoune (hamstring), Sean Reidy (shoulder), and Jacob Stockdale (knee).