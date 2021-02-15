Iain Henderson credits Paul O'Connell with Ireland's lineout improvement

Iain Henderson insisted Ireland were making progress in taking their performances and gameplan to the next level under Andy Farrell, despite yesterday’s second consecutive Guinness Six Nations loss in 2021.

Ireland lost their first two championship games for the first time since 1998, two years before Five Nations became Six. Yet while a second consecutive losing bonus point was a source of frustration, first-time captain Henderson also saw positives.

“We’re definitely seeing progress, everyone is striving for it, everyone is working really hard,” Henderson said.

“There’s a huge amount of frustration. We’re definitely seeing guys put in the time, everyone is trying their best to produce this progress on the pitch but it’s that last couple of inches, that last week bit that we just need to push over the line.

“You get up into the opposition 22 and it’s those last couple of metres that are actually extremely difficult to get. We’re working hard and no one is going to give up, whether it’s our coaching staff or players, we will continually push to get this.

“We’ve had two games in these last couple of weeks and both of them I think could very, very much have gone the other way and we’d be sitting here with a completely different mentality.

“So we’re proud of the work the guys have been putting in and I’m looking forward to working together going forward to see that hard work coming together.”

Henderson also led a much-improved lineout which frequently disrupted French ball at the set-piece and he praised the influence of new forwards coach Paul O’Connell on the turnaround.

“Paulie has been a huge driver. The guys who are in working with us that you don’t see, Ultan (Dillane), although he did come on there, Ryan Baird, Pete was in camp at the start of the week, have been constantly prepping us, James Ryan constantly prepping us. The likes of Rhys (Ruddock), Tadhg (Beirne), myself, see the benefits on the pitch but it’s a huge amount of effort off-field to get those. We wouldn’t be able to do it without everyone’s efforts.

“Paulie has been huge for us, he’s an unbelievable driver in the lineout so it would be wrong to say he’s not had input there. He’s been class and the lads, definitely the forwards, are loving having him in. The details he brings and the passion, and obviously everyone looks up to Paulie, so his words carry a lot of weight and I think in the forward pack we can say we are seeing glimpses of it coming through.”