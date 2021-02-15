James Lowe on his critics: 'They are going to talk anyway, that's their job'

Two weeks and two games into Ireland’s Six Nations campaign and the one thing we can say without fear of contradiction is that a one-man advantage in the modern Test arena is worthless.

Three-nil down when Peter O’Mahony was sent off near the end of the first quarter in Cardiff, the visitors dominated the remainder of the half and took to the tunnel 13-6 to the good. Go figure.

When Bernard le Roux was given ten minutes on the naughty step yesterday, it was Ireland who were 3-0 to the good and yet France had claimed the only seven points scored in the interim by the time he reappeared.

Charles Ollivon’s try appeared like some off-the-cuff jazz number thrown into the midst of a heavy orchestral score. It was ridiculous and beautiful and jarring all at once and it doubled the hurt for an Ireland side that could have crossed just minutes earlier.

You could argue that they should have.

Andy Farrell seemed to suggest that Hugo Keenan’s pass to James Lowe was a bit too early and that the full-back hadn’t straightened the line of attack as much as he might, but his Leinster teammate very nearly made that immaterial. It took a number of replays for the referee and the TMO to come to the conclusion that his right boot had in fact grazed the whitewash, Gael Fickou arriving late but adding just enough extra muscle to deny the winger.

“He wasn’t even trying to tackle, he was just trying to get me out! That’s a heads-up play. Talk about fine margins. He wasn’t going to make the tackle so he tried to get me into touch and that’s what he did. It’s heartbreak more than anything.”

Lowe’s performance showcased his strengths and weaknesses. Dangerous with ball in hand, his left boot is a weapon in itself when launched from deep in his own team’s territory, but there was another handful of clips on the defensive side that won’t make for pretty viewing.

“Aw man, critics, they’re going to talk anyway, that’s their job,” he reasoned. “There’s 99% of people who talk that I don’t listen to because they have never set foot in that Aviva Stadium in a game. I worked on it so hard during the week, I was obviously highly frustrated last week, ball in hand, that’s my natural game, it’s the defence that I need to get better at and that’s what I work on.’