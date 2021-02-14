Nigel Owens says 'freaky' Jonny May try shouldn't have counted

Anthony Watson has acclaimed Jonny May's "freaky" finishing skills, but retired referee Nigel Owens insists his acrobatic try in England's victory over Italy should have been disallowed.

Watson plundered two classy touch downs as the champions relaunched their Guinness Six Nations title defence with a 41-18 triumph at Twickenham, but the moment of genius came from May on the other wing.

Racing for the line, May leapt almost four feet into the air to evade a despairing late cover tackle from Luca Sperandio and on his downwards fall he reached out to score from a horizontal, mid-air position.

According to Test centurion referee Owens, it was illegal because the Gloucester wing went airborne to avoid Sperandio rather than using it as a means to reach the whitewash.

"Diving for the line to score a try is allowed. Jumping in the air to avoid a tackle is not. May jumps up to avoid tackle first which is not diving for the line," Owens said on Twitter.

Whatever the legalities of another entry for May's extraordinary finishing highlights reel, England were able to reflect on a six-try win that has repaired some of the damage caused by the dire mauling from Scotland a week earlier.

It was patchy at times and the execution often failed to match the intent as the final-quarter romp traditional against Italy never materialised, but it was a step forward for a team that since the autumn has been shackled by kick-first conservatism.

Anthony Watson ran in two tries while Jonny Hill and Elliot Daly also crossed, but at times their play was scrappy and unconvincing, partly the result of Italy's stubborn resistance and occasional flourishes in attack.

The Azzurri's moments of promise were insufficient to prevent a 29th successive loss in the Six Nations, although on this occasion they were competitive if comprehensive losers.

Memories of the Calcutta Cup debacle came rushing back as England conceded two early penalties before leaking a try after only 144 seconds as Monty Ioane capitalised on some sluggish defending to race in.

They had been caught cold by Italy's tempo with Watson and Daly at fault, but Owen Farrell settled nerves with a penalty as the setback made way for a spell of red rose dominance.

Fly-half Paolo Garbisi was off the mark with a penalty that levelled the score and while they were still in the fight, territory and possession were slipping away at an alarming rate.

England's back three were dwarfing their contribution against Scotland, with Watson the most effective carrier, and the Bath wing's side-step and injection of pace swept him over in the 26th minute.

But for greater accuracy, Italy would have been in as they poured forward from a line-out as they impressively fought their way back into contention.

England ended the half strongly, however, and were rewarded when Sperandio went walkabout in defence and May crossed with a spectacular try that saw him leap into the corner.

Garbisi opened the second half with a penalty as Italy, helped by some mistakes from the home side, played with pace and intent exemplified by two eye-catching breaks.

It was therefore a blow when their best spell was ended by an ill-advised Garbisi pass that was cleverly picked off by Watson, who galloped 80 metres to score his second try.

Again Italy were stubbornly holding their own only to fall to England's smarter thinking, caught unawares during a period of niggle and when camped on their line, Willis drove over.

Willis' celebrations at scoring his second try were cruelly muted shortly afterwards when his leg twisted during a clear-out, causing an awful injury to his left knee that saw him driven from the pitch on the medical cart.

After a lengthy delay to treat Willis, England were caught cold as Tommaso Allan raced in from a scrum but Daly replied quickly thanks to a turnover by Maro Itoje, completing the rout.

Italy flanker Sebastian Negri has apologised after his 'crocodile roll' left Jack Willis facing the prospect of a long spell on the sidelines.

Willis had to be driven from the Twickenham pitch on a motorised cart after suffering an agonising knee injury in the final quarter of England's 41-18 Guinness Six Nations victory.

The Wasps turnover king, who moments earlier had scored the fifth of his team's six tries, cried out in agony after his left leg buckled sickeningly as he was pulled out of the ruck by Negri.

Crocodile rolls are permitted by referees as long as they are not around the neck and while there was no act of foul play by Negri, they are a dangerous and controversial technique.

"A quick message to Jack Willis. So sorry about what happened yesterday," Negri said on Twitter.

"Just Horrible and never nice to see. Myself and all the @Federugby boys are wishing you all the best."