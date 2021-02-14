TV view: It was classic French flair, champagne rugby complete with a bunch of roses

No chicken wings a la Cardiff on the menu in Dublin 4 today, one trusts. Frogs’ legs instead, possibly?

Ronan O’Gara, zooming in on Zoom, fears for the hosts if they fall behind in the first 20 minutes. On the other hand, he says, France “will be a different team if Ireland take the lead”.

Can’t disagree with that.

Matt Williams expects it to be really tight. (Spoiler: He’ll be proved correct.) “If I’m to be completely dispassionate…” Newsflash, Matt: you are. That’s what Virgin Media are paying you for, remember. “...there are so many questions about Ireland compared to France.”

Away win, then. Also, it transpires Matt has doubts about the Irish half-back duo in general and Billy Burns in particular.

Ah yes, poor old Billy Burns, one of the nation’s most talked about — and most tweeted about — individuals of the past week. After 17 minutes he steps up to a kickable looking penalty which he contrives to put almost as close to the corner flag as to the near upright. “It won’t do his confidence any good,” observes Dave McIntyre on commentary. “Which is an obvious thing to say,” he adds as an afterthought. Quite.

As a supplementary afterthought, Dave notes that Burns had been described during the week as “very mentally strong”. Three minutes later he gets another chance to prove this mental strength. Never mind what’ll become of Billy and his nerves if he misses a second penalty; what’ll become of the nation and their nerves if he makes a hash of it?

Fortunately for everyone concerned, he nails it. Phew. Ireland lead 3-0 and the entire country ventures out from behind the sofa.

A brief digression in praise of Dave McIntyre. He’s a terrific commentator. He’s sharp and incisive; he knows the game; he’s always up with the play; his player identification skills are spot-on. While he’s never lost for words, moreover, he doesn’t try to beat the viewer over the head with the force of his oratory or give the impression he’s in love with the sound of his own voice, which is not an easy balance to strike and one that many commentators fail to achieve.

France go down to 14 men for 10 minutes. Ireland very nearly take full advantage except James Lowe has a toe on the whitewash before he grounds the ball. Pity. Moments later, Charles Ollivon goes over at the other end. Out of nowhere. With 13 compatriots. Double dommage.

Jamison Gibson-Park is identified as the guilty party (“he panicked”, groans Shane Jennings). Matt’s misgivings about the half-back pairing were well grounded. Just like France’s try.

Despite all their pressure, Ireland trail 10-3 at the break. Ronan: “They suffocated and squeezed them in the right areas of the field but France got one opportunity and turned it into seven points.” Superior class has a habit of doing things like that, malheureusement.

Joe Molloy, Virgin’s anchor, declares the men in blue have warmed to the task “and are in the mood” — and all this on Valentine’s Day too. Oooh la la! Where will it all end? In a French victory, presumably.

Fourteen minutes into the second half the visitors score a second try and now there looks no “presumably” about it. It’s classic Gallic flair, champagne rugby complete with a bunch of roses and box of manky Milk Tray. One fears Ireland will be in for a thorough — um, how to put this delicately? — rogering before the evening is out.

Out of nowhere they respond with a try after the ball bounces their way at a lineout and suddenly, almost inexplicably, it’s 13-15. This ain’t over yet.

The usual dancefloor conga of substitutes and substituted takes place. Among those who enter the fray is Ed Byrne. He’s a forward from Carlow. At this juncture there’s probably a cheap gag involving Dublin pubs to be made but for once we’ll avoid the temptation.

The closing stages see Ireland press valiantly without making the slightest impression on the blue wall erected across midfield. Another heroic failure? Probably not. Unlike Cardiff there are no real what-ifs to be nurtured or alleged miscreants to be burned at the stake. Ireland have lost to a better team, one possessed of infinitely more flair and imagination. There’s no shame in that.

An acceptable performance, give or take the result?

One can’t help thinking of what Roy Keane’s reaction would be in the circumstances. Ronan doesn’t quite go there, choosing instead to assert that international rugby highlights the difference between your best players and your worst players — “and with Ireland there’s too much of a difference”.

On to Rome in a fortnight. This time that difference shouldn’t matter. Even with Matt’s half-back pairing.