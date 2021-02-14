Andy Farrell challenges Ireland to show true character after France defeat

Andy Farrell has told his players that the last three games of this Six Nations will show the team’s true character.

Ireland have now lost their opening two championship fixtures, with a defeat at home to France on Sunday afternoon following on from the opening day reversal away to Wales when they played most of the game with 14 men.

Absent stars were again a factor in this latest outing but the fact is that Ireland have now fallen just short in their opening two championship fixtures for the first time since 1998 when this was a tournament made up of five teams rather than six.

“Our approach and our attitude doesn’t change," the head coach said. "I just said to the boys in the changing rooms there that we talk about the strength of the group and how close they are: we will see how strong we are now because we will show our true character now because it’s about making sure that for our next three games we are at our best and our approach doesn’t change.”

His captain for the day, Iain Henderson, touched on the same topic by admitting that the team’s backs are now against the wall, even if both were positive about aspects of a performance that came on the back of a testing week.

If it wasn’t players lost to injury and suspicion, then it was the distraction from France where Johnny Sexton’s former neurosurgeon made some questionable comments about the player’s medical history.

“Mixed emotions really,” said Farrell. “One that’s unbelievably proud of how they handled themselves this week with all the controversy etc and unbelievably proud of their efforts.

“There was a lot of lads with their workrate and putting their bodies on the line for their country but at the same time Test matches are there to be won, especially at home and we rue a few decisions that we made when some chances came our way.

Even though people were writing us off this week we never wrote ourselves off. The game was there to be won. It was a hard-fought contest but it’s one that slipped away from us at the end.

Farrell pinpointed the side’s game management as a major contributing factor for the loss, particularly in the third quarter, which is especially frustrating given this was a failing identified after the outing in the Principality Stadium.

His lament that his team “kept sending our forwards into brick walls” was another nugget to stand out as he dissected this second bonus-point loss and this is a team that is unquestionably finding scores hard to come by.

'Game management'

Tadhg Beirne claimed a try off an excellent Robbie Henshaw break sevens days ago but the only five-pointer managed here was Ronan Kelleher’s which came from a lost lineout and a lucky bounce. France, on the other hand, were utterly clinical with less ball.

“That comes from game management. They had a couple of chances, didn't they, and that was it. They took their chances. They were formidable when they got their chance to punch through us on first phase and get us on the back foot on the gain line on second phase and getting around the corner, getting their offload game going on a few occasions, but those were a few too many because they were clinical enough to go and score the try.

“We had one glaring opportunity that if we carry the ball another five metres and square up, we probably get that five-pointer and I think it would be a drawn the game going in at half-time so it's fine margins. It's fine margins. You get seldom opportunities in big games like this, especially against a side of the quality of France. You've got to take your opportunities when you can. That's what they did.”

It all begs the question as to where this Ireland team is going. Or whether it is going anywhere at all given they continue to mix the good with the bad regardless of playing personnel, luck or venues.

"We're definitely seeing progress,” said Henderson. “Everyone is striving for it, everyone is working really hard. There's a huge amount of frustration. We're definitely seeing guys put in the time, everyone is trying their best to produce this progress on the pitch but it's that last couple of inches, that last week bit that we just need to push over the line.

“You get up into the opposition 22 and it's those last couple of metres that are actually extremely difficult to get. We're working hard and no one is going to give up, whether it's our coaching staff or players, we will continually push to get this.

"We've had two games in these last couple of weeks and both of them I think could very, very much have gone the other way and we'd be sitting here with a completely different mentality.”