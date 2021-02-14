Brian O'Driscoll: The pressure is going to ratchet up on Andy Farrell

Brian O’Driscoll bemoaned Ireland’s lack of creativity and questioned what stamp head coach Andy Farrell is trying to put on the team after the 15-13 defeat by France.

Ireland’s loss to Les Bleus at the Aviva Stadium followed a reversal to Wales in round one. The sending off of flanker Peter O’Mahony was crucial in the Wales game.

But back-to-back losses made it the first time the men in green have lost their opening two games in the Six Nations. It was a first French win in Dublin since 2011.

Former Ireland and British & Irish Lions centre and captain O’Driscoll told ITV Sport: “The James Lowe no-try early on when France were down to 14 was a pivotal moment.

“We talk so often about fine margins in the Six Nations, but that’s the reality of it. It was going to be difficult against France. We have a very good home record against them, but ultimately with the amount of possession – 55 per cent – they just didn’t create enough opportunities for themselves.

“There was the one Lowe opportunity, but the Ronan Kelleher try was a mistake by France and that’s the disappointment – they weren’t able to create more chances for themselves.”

Ireland crossed through a freak try from replacement hooker Kelleher while Billy Burns and his replacement Ross Byrne kicked the rest of their points.

But even though they had plenty of the ball, Ireland were stifled by France’s Shaun Edwards-led defence. By contrast when France got possession, they made the most of it.

Fabian Galthie’s side went top of the Six Nations pile thanks to tries from Charles Ollivon and Damian Penaud and two kicks from Matthieu Jalibert.

O’Driscoll hailed a “defensive masterclass” from France centre Gael Fickou with Ireland now above only Italy in the table thanks to two losing bonus points.

“At 15-3 down heads could have dropped with only 20 minutes to play,” the ex-141 cap midfielder said. “Maybe the French nodded off for a second, but it was exactly what Ireland needed and huge credit to Ross for knocking over the conversion and a penalty to get Ireland back within a penalty of winning the game.

“In many ways it’s frustrating, but we did enough to give ourselves a chance to win it in the end.

“There is always pressure on international coaches because there are less games. We don’t know what Andy’s stamp is yet. We know he’s a brilliant man motivator and orator, but have we seen the nuances which will differentiate him from the Joe Schmidt style? Maybe not.

“The pressure is going to ratchet up.”

Leinster’s Byrne came on to the field after Burns went off for a head injury assessment. Both players were deputising for the injured captain and out-half Johnny Sexton.

“Any Irish team without Johnny Sexton is going to be at a loss,” O’Driscoll said.

“If you look at the last 20 years, we had 10 of Ronan O’Gara and 10 of Johnny Sexton. It’s a bit of an unenviable task for whoever is coming in to replace the quality of Johnny, but the reality is they have to find that somebody. Johnny is going to be 36 in the summer.

“Is he going to make the next World Cup in two years’ time? I doubt it. I wouldn’t say there is a plethora of No 10’s stepping in of the quality we expect.”

Farrell’s Ireland travel to Italy in round three and the two sides are the only ones without a win in the 2021 Six Nations so far. A defeat in Rome would be unthinkable.

Another former Ireland captain in Rory Best told ITV: “It was very impressive how France dominated the second half territory wise. They turned the screw.

“The France of the last four or five years would have given you an opportunity, but this time they didn’t. In the last few minutes, they gave Ireland a chance to attack, but even then there were a lot of one-out runners. If you contrast that to France, they were looking for space and offloads.

“The variety of the game was really good from France and can be better from Ireland.

“They’ll have to take a look at these first two weeks and areas to improve. There are positives including the first half against Wales, but what they’re also going to have to do is look at the top teams and what France did against them. How can they use that for themselves?”